Celebrity News
Home

Vivica A. Fox And 50 Cent’s Current Girlfriend Call Truce On Social Media Catfight

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

Last week ended on a wild note following Vivica A. Fox’s recent interview with VladTV, where she stated that ex-BF 50 Cent would always have “a special place” in her heart. Of course a statement like that led to his current girlfriend, model Cuban Link, having a few choice shady emojis for the seasoned actress.

Thankfully, it looks like all is well in the world of 50 Cent’s past and present wifeys now that the two women have apparently made up over the weekend.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The way they came to common ground was thanks to Vivica reminding Cuban that her original “love of my life” comment also came with props to the new girl, posting that part of the interview on IG and writing, ““Happy Blessed Sunday Dawlings! #SunSmiles as this is from my @vladtv that @_cuban_link didn’t see! I didn’t deserve no d*** violin! (that was cute) I was giving you ya flowers dawling! Best Wishes! NOW! Let’s all move on!” For added emphasis, she also threw in a multitude of hilarious hashtags, including, “#LifeIsGood #GodIsGood #Blessed #Respect #GurlPower #VivicaFoxHair #TeamVivica #TeamFox #MyGrindDontStop #LegitimateCareer #BossMoves #LoveWins #FinerWomanhood #StayInYoBag #ClassicBadChick.“

Ok Viv…we get it!

Cuban caught wind of the post, and decided to respond with a truce of her own by writing in the comments, “Humorus comment Bad timing that’s all..!Now with knowing all of the information, it’s no so funny! I take the blame for the all the commotion! I apologize #MuchLovvee.” Showing that there was no love lost, Fox responded with some positivity of her own by adding, “”Apology accepted,” and also a request for her to “Stay blessed & beautiful!” She even had a few more hashtags to add for consistency, writing #GrownUpVibes and #GurlPower to complete her message of love.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

We’re just glad these two could put the beef behind them, especially when it felt so unnecessary in the first place. As always, we’re sure 50 Cent is somewhere having a laugh with a glass of Branson cognac.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Vivica A. Fox And 50 Cent’s Current Girlfriend Call Truce On Social Media Catfight  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Vivica A. Fox And 50 Cent’s Current Girlfriend Call Truce On Social Media Catfight
 17 hours ago
06.02.21
10 items
10 Best Music Memoirs By Black Women
 20 hours ago
06.02.21
Sunshine Skipped Med School To Seek Stardom
 2 days ago
06.01.21
15 items
MAGA Stans Attack Vice President Kamala Harris For Assuming She Ignored Memorial Day
 3 days ago
05.31.21
20 items
Battle Of The Jawns: Jill Scott Trends After Fan Asked Raunchy Question About Her & Jazmine Sullivan
 3 days ago
05.31.21
6 items
Meek Mill Helps Bring Ex-Cellmate, Eric Riddick Home [WATCH]
 4 days ago
05.31.21
Sheryl Lee Ralph Shows Off Her Killer Body At 64
 4 days ago
05.31.21
Porsha Williams Got A Tattoo Of Simon Guobadia’s Middle Name
 4 days ago
05.31.21
Rorschach Yeezy: Kanye West Spotted Rocking Full Face Mask
 4 days ago
05.31.21
Did Jay-Z & Beyoncé Commission The World’s Most Expensive Car?
 4 days ago
05.31.21
13 items
Erica Mena Drops Safaree & Other Reality Show Relationships That Didn’t Last
 4 days ago
05.29.21
Jay-Z Tells LeBron James About The Rapper That Made Him Nervous [VIDEO]
 4 days ago
05.31.21
Jay-Z Admits He Used To Forget His Lyrics On ‘The Shop’ [Video]
 5 days ago
05.31.21
Swizz Beatz Looks Back On DMX, ‘Exodus,’ Rare Stories, Verzuz & More! [EXCLUSIVE]
 5 days ago
05.28.21
Photos
Close