Tracee Ellis Ross Becomes International One-Woman-Business in Latest Pyer Moss Short Film

Haitian-American fashion designer Kerby Jean-Raymond will make history at this July’s Haute Couture Week in Paris when he becomes the first Black person from the States to ever showcase his wares at the annual event. In advance of the affair, the Pyer Moss creator announced a series of short films called Always Sold Out, and he recruited Tracee Ellis Ross for its third entry, “Production and Persuasion.”

Backed by the world-famous first movement of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5., Ross takes on the role of a Pyer Moss exec working the phones and reaching out to every corner of the planet to secure production for the line. She begins her one-woman show as herself on the first call, but then she rotates through all kinds of accents to nab a deal. Ross goes from L.A. valley girl to British Cockney to Parisian socialite with nary a hitch, and she even delivers quite an impression of a foul-mouthed Upper East Side hotshot to boot!

The clip runs a tight 1 min. and 54 seconds, and it was directed by Jean-Raymond and the duo madeby.james. The first two videos in the series, “Always Sold Out” and “Think Different,” respectively worked with poetry from Marika Brown and Evan Williams to tell their stories.

All three vids address the same theme when it comes to Pyer Moss: “What would you do to get the thing you covet the most? They say necessity is the mother of invention.” Watch them and let us know what you think.

