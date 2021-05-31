Sports
Naomi Osaka Fined For Refusing Press Briefing

I guess silence is costly..

Tennis star Naomi Osaka is in trouble for refusing to speak to the media at the French Open. Officials say Osaka was fined 15-thousand-dollars. Last week, she pointed to mental health reasons for planning to skip post-match press conferences at the event. She seemed to address the situation on social media, writing “anger is a lack of understanding. change makes people uncomfortable.”

https://www.espn.com/tennis/story/_/id/31537667/naomi-osaka-fine-15k-not-speaking-french-open-media-face-tourney-default-avoiding-press

