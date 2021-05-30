News
Home

Mother Shot At 23 Times In Strip Mall Parking Lot [VIDEO]

Reports say the woman was struck by a total of seven bullets.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Crime Scene

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Footage from a violent shooting landed online and police are still looking for suspects – and answers. The brazen attack took place on May 27 in East Columbus. Surveillance video captured by Fisher Fish and Chicken restaurant shows a woman parking her SUV when a group of men quickly exit a red car, run toward her vehicle and open fire.

|| RELATED: 3 Dead, 3 Hurt In Weekend Shooting Outside Ohio Bar ||

|| RELATED: Another 16-Year-Old Dead in Columbus Shooting ||

According to ABC 6, the victim has been identified as Jessica Marzett. Marzett is a mother of two and was struck multiple times by the gunfire.  She was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

“They heard the shots. We had customers on the floor,” said the owner of Fisher Fish and Chicken Munjed Hinnawi. “I’m surprised when I see three people, 23 shots. I can’t believe it.”

Hinnawi told the press that his employee ran out to Marzett’s car to check on her before police arrived.

“He saw the lady. He checked on the lady. He said he did not sleep all night yesterday,” said Hinnawi.

Police are now asking for the public’s help to identify the shooters. Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Felony Assault Unit Detective Frank Miller at (614) 645-4218 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

The Latest:

MBK's R&B Live Featuring Chico and El DeBarge - November 10, 2003

Reports Allege Chico DeBarge’s Son Dontae Was Murdered At Age 35

17 photos Launch gallery

Reports Allege Chico DeBarge’s Son Dontae Was Murdered At Age 35

Continue reading Reports Allege Chico DeBarge’s Son Dontae Was Murdered At Age 35

Reports Allege Chico DeBarge’s Son Dontae Was Murdered At Age 35

[caption id="attachment_3925663" align="aligncenter" width="594"] Darell, El and Chico DeBarge during MBK's R&B Live Featuring Chico and El DeBarge - November 10, 2003 at B.B. King in New York City (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage / Getty)[/caption] Prayers are in order as it is being reported that Dontae Anderson-DeBarge, son of singer Chico DeBarge, was stabbed to death in Los Angeles at the age of 35 years old. According to a statement by the Los Angeles Police Department obtained by eurweb.com: “Per Sgt. Fisher, Van Nuys Area Watch Commander, a homicide occurred at the above location. The victim (M/B/35 yrs) was found with multiple stab wounds.  He was pronounced deceased at the scene by LAFD.  There is no suspect information.  The victim is homeless.  It is unknown if it is gang-related.” There are no suspects being reported at this time, however the murder is being investigated. Dontae is the son of Andrea Bordenave and Chico DeBarge. The couple shares other children: Chicoco, Emmanuelle, Cheyanne and Abrielle. Chico DeBarge is a singer most notable for his '80s hit "Talk to Me" as well as being the younger brother of the group DeBarge, a recording group composed of several members of the DeBarge family. We will be keeping the members of the DeBarge family uplifted in our prayers. Chico Debarge Reportedly Arrested On Drug Possession Charges Russ Parr Talks Directing ‘The Bobby DeBarge Story’

Mother Shot At 23 Times In Strip Mall Parking Lot [VIDEO]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Latest
15 items
MAGA Stans Attack Vice President Kamala Harris For Assuming She Ignored Memorial Day
 23 hours ago
05.31.21
20 items
Battle Of The Jawns: Jill Scott Trends After Fan Asked Raunchy Question About Her & Jazmine Sullivan
 23 hours ago
05.31.21
6 items
Meek Mill Helps Bring Ex-Cellmate, Eric Riddick Home [WATCH]
 2 days ago
05.31.21
Sheryl Lee Ralph Shows Off Her Killer Body At 64
 2 days ago
05.31.21
Porsha Williams Got A Tattoo Of Simon Guobadia’s Middle Name
 2 days ago
05.31.21
Rorschach Yeezy: Kanye West Spotted Rocking Full Face Mask
 2 days ago
05.31.21
Did Jay-Z & Beyoncé Commission The World’s Most Expensive Car?
 2 days ago
05.31.21
13 items
Erica Mena Drops Safaree & Other Reality Show Relationships That Didn’t Last
 2 days ago
05.29.21
Jay-Z Tells LeBron James About The Rapper That Made Him Nervous [VIDEO]
 2 days ago
05.31.21
Jay-Z Admits He Used To Forget His Lyrics On ‘The Shop’ [Video]
 3 days ago
05.31.21
Swizz Beatz Looks Back On DMX, ‘Exodus,’ Rare Stories, Verzuz & More! [EXCLUSIVE]
 3 days ago
05.28.21
Baby Bump! Usher And Girlfriend Are Expecting! [PHOTO]
 3 days ago
05.31.21
Kanye West Rumored to Be Dating Supermodel Irina Shayk
 3 days ago
05.28.21
Toni Braxton Commences Hot Girl Summer In A Thong Bikini
 3 days ago
05.28.21
Photos
Close