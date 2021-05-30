Lifestyle
Home

Flood Sunday: Watch Over 25,000 People Get Baptized Together All Over The World

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
A parishioner emerges from the baptism pool during the fourth of five weekend conferences on Saturday, August 18, 2018 at the Santander Arena. Photo by Jeremy Drey

Source: MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images / Getty

Baptism is more than the act of having your body submerged in water. Baptism is the outward sign of an inward decision to give up the ways of your past life for a more fulfilled one. Once you have decided to give your life to God, being baptized is a choice that is made as a part of your journey after your salvation. Transformation Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma made a major impact on May 23, 2021, declaring it ‘Flood Sunday’.

On Flood Sunday over 25,000 individuals chose to take that next step into water baptism. Those that participated in this divine interruption from countries all over the world came to realize that, it’s Different Now. Your new life with Christ will never be the same as it was before. Watch Transformation Church’s Flood Sunday below…

13 Things The Bible Forbids (But You’ve Probably Done)

 

RELATED: Level Up: A Baptism Water Slide

RELATED: Wesley Morris Shares The Impact of his Mobile Baptism Pools 

RELATED: Lecrae Gets Baptized in the Jordan River

 

Flood Sunday: Watch Over 25,000 People Get Baptized Together All Over The World  was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
15 items
MAGA Stans Attack Vice President Kamala Harris For Assuming She Ignored Memorial Day
 22 hours ago
05.31.21
20 items
Battle Of The Jawns: Jill Scott Trends After Fan Asked Raunchy Question About Her & Jazmine Sullivan
 23 hours ago
05.31.21
6 items
Meek Mill Helps Bring Ex-Cellmate, Eric Riddick Home [WATCH]
 2 days ago
05.31.21
Sheryl Lee Ralph Shows Off Her Killer Body At 64
 2 days ago
05.31.21
Porsha Williams Got A Tattoo Of Simon Guobadia’s Middle Name
 2 days ago
05.31.21
Rorschach Yeezy: Kanye West Spotted Rocking Full Face Mask
 2 days ago
05.31.21
Did Jay-Z & Beyoncé Commission The World’s Most Expensive Car?
 2 days ago
05.31.21
13 items
Erica Mena Drops Safaree & Other Reality Show Relationships That Didn’t Last
 2 days ago
05.29.21
Jay-Z Tells LeBron James About The Rapper That Made Him Nervous [VIDEO]
 2 days ago
05.31.21
Jay-Z Admits He Used To Forget His Lyrics On ‘The Shop’ [Video]
 3 days ago
05.31.21
Swizz Beatz Looks Back On DMX, ‘Exodus,’ Rare Stories, Verzuz & More! [EXCLUSIVE]
 3 days ago
05.28.21
Baby Bump! Usher And Girlfriend Are Expecting! [PHOTO]
 3 days ago
05.31.21
Kanye West Rumored to Be Dating Supermodel Irina Shayk
 3 days ago
05.28.21
Toni Braxton Commences Hot Girl Summer In A Thong Bikini
 3 days ago
05.28.21
Photos
Close