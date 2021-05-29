Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Did Jay-Z & Beyoncé Commission The World’s Most Expensive Car?

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are sitting on at least a billion. So it only makes sense that the couple is rumored to have commissioned what is thought to be the world’s most expensive car.

According to Page Six, the Carter’s are responsible for the Boat Tail convertible that Rolls-Royce announced this week and that is hand-built and created by special order. The fancy whip clocks in with a price tag of a cool $28 million.

Per the Telegraph, the whip is the most expensive car in the world and has all the detailing you would expect with such a claim. The Bentley boasts accouterments like double refrigerators and comes with a pair of luxe Bovet watches (which usually go for at least 5 figures on their own). There is even a dining set in the back and, of course, the car’s interior is blue in homage to the couple’s firstborn.

Besides Jay and Bey’s ride, only two other vehicles of this kind will be built, for now. The Coachbuild service is the higher-end version of RR’s Bespoke program and is by invitation only. So even if you have the means, don’t embarrass yourself by calling up and asking for the one Jay-Z got.

We still wouldn’t be surprised if Jay-Z and Beyoncé dip into the electric car side of the pool sooner than later, though. Carbon footprints got to be kept at a minimum and all that.

 

Did Jay-Z & Beyoncé Commission The World’s Most Expensive Car?  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
15 items
MAGA Stans Attack Vice President Kamala Harris For Assuming She Ignored Memorial Day
 23 hours ago
05.31.21
20 items
Battle Of The Jawns: Jill Scott Trends After Fan Asked Raunchy Question About Her & Jazmine Sullivan
 24 hours ago
05.31.21
6 items
Meek Mill Helps Bring Ex-Cellmate, Eric Riddick Home [WATCH]
 2 days ago
05.31.21
Sheryl Lee Ralph Shows Off Her Killer Body At 64
 2 days ago
05.31.21
Porsha Williams Got A Tattoo Of Simon Guobadia’s Middle Name
 2 days ago
05.31.21
Rorschach Yeezy: Kanye West Spotted Rocking Full Face Mask
 2 days ago
05.31.21
Did Jay-Z & Beyoncé Commission The World’s Most Expensive Car?
 2 days ago
05.31.21
13 items
Erica Mena Drops Safaree & Other Reality Show Relationships That Didn’t Last
 2 days ago
05.29.21
Jay-Z Tells LeBron James About The Rapper That Made Him Nervous [VIDEO]
 2 days ago
05.31.21
Jay-Z Admits He Used To Forget His Lyrics On ‘The Shop’ [Video]
 3 days ago
05.31.21
Swizz Beatz Looks Back On DMX, ‘Exodus,’ Rare Stories, Verzuz & More! [EXCLUSIVE]
 3 days ago
05.28.21
Baby Bump! Usher And Girlfriend Are Expecting! [PHOTO]
 3 days ago
05.31.21
Kanye West Rumored to Be Dating Supermodel Irina Shayk
 3 days ago
05.28.21
Toni Braxton Commences Hot Girl Summer In A Thong Bikini
 3 days ago
05.28.21
Photos
Close