Civil Rights & Social Justice
HomeCivil Rights & Social Justice

Black Lives Matter Announces New Interim Senior Executives As Patrisse Cullors Steps Down

The organization's executive director has recently been under fire over several controversies.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

The Black Lives Matter Global Network has shaken up its leadership in an unexpected move amid heightened scrutiny over the organization’s finances in recent months.

Patrisse Cullors, who co-founded Black Lives Matter and has served as its executive director, will be stepping down from that position, the group announced Thursday. At the same time, Black Lives Matter introduced the appointments of two new senior executives who will be serving in an interim capacity following Cullors’ departure.

Cullors said in a statement that the names leading Black Lives Matter may be changing, but everything else will stay the same.

“With smart, experienced and committed people supporting the organization during this transition, I know that BLMGNF is in good hands,” Cullors said. “The foundation’s agenda remains the same — eradicate white supremacy and build life-affirming institutions. Between the two Senior Executives and BLM Grassroots Co-Director Melina Abdullah, who is an original member of BLM and co-founder of its first chapter in Los Angeles, their immense talent will build a future where Black lives do more than matter — they will truly thrive.”

As Cullors steps down, Makani Themba, Chief Strategist at Higher Ground Change Strategies, and Monifa Bandele, Chief Operating Officer at Time’s Up Foundation, will be stepping up during the period of transition “until the organization finds a new permanent team,” Black Lives Matter said.

Themba said she is eager to get started.

“BLM was and continues to be an organization that is centered on our love for Black people,” Themba said. “I am looking forward to working alongside the powerful team at BLMGNF and BLM Grassroots to continue to work towards Black liberation.”

Bandele, who called herself “a strong advocate for the transformation of Black lives and the end of white supremacy,” said she was “fortunate to follow the creative and successful leadership of” those “who have set a bold path for the foundation.”

Cullors spoke last month with Marc Lamont Hill on the Black News Channel to address controversies around her organization, her career, the right-wing media that she says is targeting her, and much more.

BLM leadership has been accused of not sharing the organization’s recently acquired wealth with activists and other like-minded Black liberation groups. Cullors, in particular, has been alleged to have gone on a home-buying spree in purported evidence of the lavish lifestyle she allegedly enjoys by profiting off of Black death and trauma.

Neither could be further from the truth, Cullors told Hill.

“I have never taken a salary from the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation,” Cullors stated. “That’s important because the right-wing media is trying to say donations for BLM went toward my spending. That is categorically untrue and incredibly dangerous.”

Cullors said all of her income “comes directly from the work that I do.” However, she stressed that aside from being the Executive Director of Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, she also is a college professor, a TV producer, an author with two book deals – including one New York Times bestseller – along with having a deal with YouTube.

And there’s nothing wrong with that, either, Cullors said.

“Organizers should get paid for the work that they do,” Cullors added, addressing the implication that activism shouldn’t be rewarded financially. “They should get paid a living wage.”

Suggesting otherwise, as the New York Post recently attempted to do with a series of news reports questioning Cullors’ real estate assets, “is frankly racist and sexist,” she added.

It’s not clear if any of the above played a role in the decision for Cullors to step down.

Under Cullors’ leadership, Black Lives Matter was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize and helped foster a worldwide racial reckoning through ongoing protests against police violence, racism and white supremacy, among other significant accomplishments.

There was not an immediate announcement about what’s next for Cullors following her departure from the Black Lives Matter Global Network.

SEE ALSO:

Prayers For Sasha Johnson: Everything To Know About BLM Activist Shot In The Head In London

‘Oppressive Policy’: Racial Justice Organizations Condemn Black Lives Matter Ban At Olympics

Black Lives Matter Protests Held In Cities Nationwide

Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism

15 photos Launch gallery

Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism

Continue reading Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism

Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism

[caption id="attachment_3955069" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Drew Angerer / Getty[/caption] It's been a different kind of social distancing as protesters across the globe have united separately to demand racial and social justice as Black people continue to be killed with apparent impunity. Protesters joined again on Saturday to chant and hold signs reminding the world that Black Lives Matter as demonstrations and rallies against racism dotted countries across the map following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day. https://twitter.com/codly2010/status/1269315836201906179?s=20 The image of now-fired Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin looking smugly at bystanders record him on video while warning he was killing Floyd has proven too much to ignore for people with any semblance of empathy. Floyd's death seems to have inspired people nation to nation to speak out against the scourge of racism that has tainted societies for centuries. The protests have shined a light on the public health issues of racism and police violence and what is increasingly their deadly combination in the face of a pandemic that's infecting and killing Black people at a faster rate than anyone else. [caption id="attachment_3955077" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Healthcare workers and others rally at Harborview Medical Center before marching to City Hall during the Doctors For Justice protest Saturday in Seattle. | Source: David Ryder / Getty[/caption] His death prompted immediate protests and violent clashes with law enforcement while others looted and burned down local establishments along with a police precinct. And while protests were still being held in cities and states, Washington, D.C., was bracing Saturday for additional groups of protesters to descend on the nation's capital and make sure the racist president can hear them loud and clear. Saturday was also the twelfth straight day of protests taking place in the U.S. [caption id="attachment_3955081" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Bari, Italy | Source: Donato Fasano / Getty[/caption] One of the ironic consequences of the protests has been how police violence appears to have been increased despite the protests being because of police violence. Much of it has been one-sided as police respond with violence first. https://twitter.com/Hamid_Taheri1/status/1269340546775912448?s=20 Protesters have been seriously injured and brutalized by police, including a 75-year-old man in Buffalo, New York, recovering from a serious head injury when officers violently shoved the unarmed elderly activist to the ground. https://twitter.com/nyclawgrrrl/status/1268726277785223168?s=20 Justin Howell suffered brain damage and a reported fractured skull after being shot in the head with bean bag rounds by a cop at a protest in Austin, Texas. Clips of the scene show cops shooting at volunteer paramedics and protesters carrying Howell’s limp body to get medical attention. [caption id="attachment_3955079" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Lisbon, Portugal. | Source: NurPhoto / Getty[/caption] The result has been heightened outrage at the treatment of Black people by law enforcement as well as society at large. It's forced white people to take good, hard looks at themselves to determine the roles they play in perpetuating or pushing back against racism. [caption id="attachment_3955067" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Maja Hitij / Getty[/caption] It's also prompted some leaders to take dramatic stances in favor and against Black Lives Matter. One mayor in Mississippi blamed Floyd for his own death while the mayor of Washington, D.C. decided she would let her actions speak words for her by having "BLACK LIVES MATTER" painted on a street leading up to the White House. https://twitter.com/selasavitout/status/1269312475427598338?s=20 Scroll down to see more powerful images of people across the world protesting racism and police violence against Black people.

Black Lives Matter Announces New Interim Senior Executives As Patrisse Cullors Steps Down  was originally published on newsone.com

Latest
13 items
Erica Mena Drops Safaree & Other Reality Show Relationships That Didn’t Last
 3 hours ago
05.29.21
Swizz Beatz Looks Back On DMX, ‘Exodus,’ Rare Stories, Verzuz & More! [EXCLUSIVE]
 23 hours ago
05.28.21
Kanye West Rumored to Be Dating Supermodel Irina Shayk
 1 day ago
05.28.21
Toni Braxton Commences Hot Girl Summer In A Thong Bikini
 1 day ago
05.28.21
Vivica A. Fox Ended Her First Marriage Because She Was The Breadwinner Of The House
 1 day ago
05.28.21
Dave Chappelle’s New Documentary To Close Out 2021 Tribeca Film Festival
 1 day ago
05.28.21
Vivica Fox Says “Don’t Get Nervous” To 50 Cent’s Girlfriend Following Her ‘Love of My Life’ Statement
 2 days ago
05.28.21
Was Ben Affleck Sending Jennifer Lopez Love Letters Before Her Split With A-Rod?
 2 days ago
05.28.21
Royce Da 5’9 Calls For DJ Vlad Boycott After Juvenile Interview
 2 days ago
05.28.21
15 items
Happy 50th Birthday Left Eye: The Best 90s Throwback Pics Of Lisa Lopes
 2 days ago
05.27.21
15 items
Pharrell Williams Hailed As A Fashion Trendsetter After 2003 Photo Shared
 2 days ago
05.28.21
5 items
5 Times Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes Embodied 2000’s Fashion
 2 days ago
05.27.21
Kel Mitchell Meets The New Keenan To Discuss ‘Deliciousness’ And His 6K Walk For Clean Water
 3 days ago
05.27.21
10 items
10 Bad A** Throwback Photos Of Pam Grier
 3 days ago
05.27.21
Photos
Close