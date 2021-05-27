NY Knicks Fan Identified & Banned From MSG “Indefinitely” For Spitting On Trae Young

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Rowdy NBA fans are officially back.

The 2019-2020 NBA season was put on hold at the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic and didn’t resume until months later in a bubble created on the Disney World campus. Players were cooped up in their rooms most of the time, but the worst for many –aside from being away from family– was the lack of fans in the stands, which left no room for crowd energy and home-court advantage.

But now, as more Americans are vaccinated, restrictions are loosening, and fans are being allowed back in arenas– including the world-famous Madison Square Garden. While heckling is allowed, things got downright gross at the second playoff game between the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks when a fan spit on Trae Young. With a little over 8 minutes left in the fourth quarter, you can see something launched behind Young’s back.

Knicks brass immediately got on the case, and less than 24 hours later, they’ve identified the culprit and took proper actions.

“We investigated the matter and determined that this patron, who is not a season ticket holder, did indeed spit on Trae Young, and for that reason, he is now banned from The Garden indefinitely. We apologize to Trae and the entire Atlanta Hawks organization for this fan’s behavior. This was completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our venue. We have turned the information over to the appropriate authorities,” the team said in a statement.

Young declined to press charges but did release a statement through his agent Omar Wilkes, saying that the team’s focus remains on Game 3 on Friday.

