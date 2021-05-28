Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Vivica A. Fox Ended Her First Marriage Because She Was The Breadwinner Of The House

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
1998 Essence Awards - April 10, 1998

Source: Ron Galella / Getty

Vivica A. Fox has seen and said plenty of things over her illustrious career but the 56-year-old actress revealed one thing about her personal life. For her, happiness in a marriage doesn’t exist if she was the one paying all the bills and earning most of the money.

The actress has been linked to some pretty famous men over the years including 50 Cent but from 1998 to 2002, she was wed to Christopher “Sixx Nine” Harvest. Although Fox says she and Harvest were only together for two and a half years during that time, he was a singer in a music group. In a brand new interview, Fox revealed their relationship didn’t start off on the best of terms but wanting the fairytale wedding pushed things into overdrive.

“I did. I hate to say that,” she said. “Everyone was having their Cinderella day and I just wanted one too to be very honest with you. Why the marriage didn’t last a long time is ’cause I didn’t take the time to get to know him. I felt peer pressure.”

Early on in the marriage, Harvest’s group didn’t get the recording contract they were initially seeking. Instead of continuing to chase his dream with the same ambition she chased hers with as an actress, he relaxed in Fox’s eyes, resulting in her taking care of both of them.

“He didn’t go out and then pursue things with the same drive that I had for my career,” she said. “You know, a woman doesn’t like paying all the bills all the time. I can only ask for help so many times before I had to come to the conclusion that I didn’t want to be the breadwinner in this family. My mother didn’t raise me to take care of a man. And that was the deciding factor.”

RELATED: Vivica A. Fox Is Not Feeling The ‘Set It Off’ Remake

RELATED: Vivica A. Fox Says Sex With 50-Cent Was Rated ‘PG-13’

The actress says the marriage was a major lesson for her in terms of not only getting to know her partner but also letting the world know about it. She’s been dating a special guy since January and as the two met and bonded during quarantine, she’s not fully ready to start planning a walk down the aisle again.

Elsewhere in the interview, she called 50 the “love of her life” even though the pair dated briefly in 2003.

“The love that I had for him, and still to this day, will always — he was the love of my life,” she said. “I will admit that without any reservations. He will always have a special place in my heart. But the reason that the relationship ended is because we went way too public, way too fast … I really love him.”

Vivica A. Fox Ended Her First Marriage Because She Was The Breadwinner Of The House  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Kanye West Rumored to Be Dating Supermodel Irina Shayk
 2 hours ago
05.28.21
Toni Braxton Commences Hot Girl Summer In A Thong Bikini
 5 hours ago
05.28.21
Vivica A. Fox Ended Her First Marriage Because She Was The Breadwinner Of The House
 6 hours ago
05.28.21
Dave Chappelle’s New Documentary To Close Out 2021 Tribeca Film Festival
 7 hours ago
05.28.21
Vivica Fox Says “Don’t Get Nervous” To 50 Cent’s Girlfriend Following Her ‘Love of My Life’ Statement
 12 hours ago
05.28.21
Was Ben Affleck Sending Jennifer Lopez Love Letters Before Her Split With A-Rod?
 14 hours ago
05.28.21
Royce Da 5’9 Calls For DJ Vlad Boycott After Juvenile Interview
 21 hours ago
05.28.21
15 items
Happy 50th Birthday Left Eye: The Best 90s Throwback Pics Of Lisa Lopes
 21 hours ago
05.27.21
15 items
Pharrell Williams Hailed As A Fashion Trendsetter After 2003 Photo Shared
 22 hours ago
05.28.21
5 items
5 Times Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes Embodied 2000’s Fashion
 23 hours ago
05.27.21
Kel Mitchell Meets The New Keenan To Discuss ‘Deliciousness’ And His 6K Walk For Clean Water
 2 days ago
05.27.21
10 items
10 Bad A** Throwback Photos Of Pam Grier
 2 days ago
05.27.21
5 items
5 Times Damson Idris Put The Dam In Damnnn He’s Fine…
 2 days ago
05.27.21
16 items
16 Times Cameras Captured Ms. Lauryn Hill’s Beauty Perfectly
 2 days ago
05.27.21
Photos
Close