Remember that socially distanced standup comedy show Dave Chappelle held last year in the middle of nowhere? It turns out the legendary comedian was filming a documentary, and it’s debuting at the Tribeca Film Festival.

According to Deadline, the untitled film examines “the challenges facing a rural village in Ohio during the early days of the pandemic.” It shows the period of the emotional upheaval following the Black Lives Matter movement as protests erupted across the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

It also showcases Chappelle’s socially distanced live outdoor comedy show hosted on his neighbor’s cornfield. Footage of the standup was released as a special on YouTube last year titled 8:46, to reach his audience with comic relief while tackling the subject matter of Floyd’s gruesome murder.

The documentary will debut on the closing night of the Tribeca Film Festival at Radio City Music Hall, the first grand re-opening in over 18 months since the start of the COVD lockdown.

“Premiering our film at Tribeca and closing out the festival at Radio City Music Hall is a big honor,” Chappelle said in a statement. “Our film is about courage and resilience, something New Yorkers can relate to.”

All guests must be fully vaccinated before entering the legendary doors of the venue and are to show proof upon entry. Children under the age of 16 are allowed entry providing they show a negative COVID-19 test.

Dave Chappelle’s New Documentary To Close Out 2021 Tribeca Film Festival was originally published on hiphopwired.com

