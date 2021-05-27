Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Royce Da 5’9 Calls For DJ Vlad Boycott After Juvenile Interview

The New Orleans star took issue with the Nashville rapper's name being mentioned during the interview.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
SiriusXM Pandora Playback with Royce da 5'9"

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Royce Da 5’9 has previously made his disdain for Hip-Hop’s agent provocateur DJ Vlad known in the past. The Detroit wordsmith once again took aim at Vlad, this after an interview with Juvenile went left after the mention of Young Buck.

The New Orleans rapper sat down with DJ Vlad for a recent video which covered his extensive career, his upbringing, and more. However, Juve’s tone shifted drastically when Vlad tried to steer the conversation into when Young Buck was aligned with UTP and Cash Money Records early in his career. Juve immediately shut it down and tried to move on, but Vlad kept pressing the issue.

The video of Juvenile’s reaction towards Vlad’s Young Buck question went wide and had folks wondering what exactly was the root of their beef. Royce, taking notice of the clip, shared it to his Instagram page with a caption that essentially called for the boycott of DJ Vlad.

“How he’s choosing to handle Buck is his choice but I’d be remiss not to point out that we get so triggered by each other and we are so quick to cut each other off, we forgetting that there’s a common denominator here… Eliminate Vlad because his platform is a direct threat to our strength. We don’t need him,” Royce said, adding the hashtag “#unityisstrength” at the end of the missive.

Buck was a recent guest on DJ Vlad’s platform and while we haven’t tuned in, he apparently said something in the chest that rubbed Juvenile the wrong way.

Royce has previously taken issue with Vlad after the host reportedly disrespected Nation of Islam leader, Min. Louis Farrakhan during an interview with D.L. Hughley last August. Others, such as N.O.R.E., distanced themselves from Vlad after that interview.

Photo: Getty

Royce Da 5’9 Calls For DJ Vlad Boycott After Juvenile Interview  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Kanye West Rumored to Be Dating Supermodel Irina Shayk
 2 hours ago
05.28.21
Toni Braxton Commences Hot Girl Summer In A Thong Bikini
 5 hours ago
05.28.21
Vivica A. Fox Ended Her First Marriage Because She Was The Breadwinner Of The House
 6 hours ago
05.28.21
Dave Chappelle’s New Documentary To Close Out 2021 Tribeca Film Festival
 7 hours ago
05.28.21
Vivica Fox Says “Don’t Get Nervous” To 50 Cent’s Girlfriend Following Her ‘Love of My Life’ Statement
 12 hours ago
05.28.21
Was Ben Affleck Sending Jennifer Lopez Love Letters Before Her Split With A-Rod?
 14 hours ago
05.28.21
Royce Da 5’9 Calls For DJ Vlad Boycott After Juvenile Interview
 21 hours ago
05.28.21
15 items
Happy 50th Birthday Left Eye: The Best 90s Throwback Pics Of Lisa Lopes
 21 hours ago
05.27.21
15 items
Pharrell Williams Hailed As A Fashion Trendsetter After 2003 Photo Shared
 22 hours ago
05.28.21
5 items
5 Times Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes Embodied 2000’s Fashion
 23 hours ago
05.27.21
Kel Mitchell Meets The New Keenan To Discuss ‘Deliciousness’ And His 6K Walk For Clean Water
 2 days ago
05.27.21
10 items
10 Bad A** Throwback Photos Of Pam Grier
 2 days ago
05.27.21
5 items
5 Times Damson Idris Put The Dam In Damnnn He’s Fine…
 2 days ago
05.27.21
16 items
16 Times Cameras Captured Ms. Lauryn Hill’s Beauty Perfectly
 2 days ago
05.27.21
Photos
Close