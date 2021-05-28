Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Kanye West Rumored to Be Dating Supermodel Irina Shayk

We lowkey thought he liked them thick...

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
MFW: Irina Shayk visits Falconeri boutique in Via Montenapoleone

Source: Marco Piraccini / WENN

If you thought the rumors about a possible Drake and Kim Kardashian hookup would have Kanye West down in the dumpster, think again.

While the bipolar artist might be keeping himself out of the limelight as of late, word is spreading that the MAGA enthusiast has already found himself a rebound and the woman happens to be a supermodel from Russia (of course). According to The Sun, Kanye West has been secretly dating supermodel, Irina Shayk for a minute as she’s been single ever since breaking-up with Hollywood heavyweight, Bradley Cooper.

Is she sure she ready to deal with all the madness that comes with Yeezy?? Did Vladimir Putin put her up to this as a favor to their friend in common, Donald Trump? So many questions at this point.

Still, it seems like Irina and Kanye have indeed hit but whether or not things are serious remains to be seen as neither or them have officially claimed one another nor have they really been seen out in public together. News of them canoodling came when a tipster told IG celebrity gossip page, Deuxmoi that there seemed to be something brewing between the two.

The person behind the account itself commented: “After further looking into this, I don’t know if ‘dating’ is the right word, but there is perhaps some interest there.”

Another tipster appeared to corroborate the claims, replying to the initial allegations with, “Def dating”.

We doubt Kim Kardashian is losing any sleep over this as she had a front row seat to the Kanye West show of wonders and chaos for the past few years.

Keep in mind that the Russian stunner was also a model in Kanye West visuals to “Power” a few years back and even took to the runway for Ye’s Fall/Winter fashion collection at Paris Fashion Week in 2012. Maybe this newfound relationship has been years in the making. Stay tuned for more news on this unlikely alliance.

Kanye West Rumored to Be Dating Supermodel Irina Shayk  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Kanye West Rumored to Be Dating Supermodel Irina Shayk
 2 hours ago
05.28.21
Toni Braxton Commences Hot Girl Summer In A Thong Bikini
 5 hours ago
05.28.21
Vivica A. Fox Ended Her First Marriage Because She Was The Breadwinner Of The House
 6 hours ago
05.28.21
Dave Chappelle’s New Documentary To Close Out 2021 Tribeca Film Festival
 7 hours ago
05.28.21
Vivica Fox Says “Don’t Get Nervous” To 50 Cent’s Girlfriend Following Her ‘Love of My Life’ Statement
 12 hours ago
05.28.21
Was Ben Affleck Sending Jennifer Lopez Love Letters Before Her Split With A-Rod?
 14 hours ago
05.28.21
Royce Da 5’9 Calls For DJ Vlad Boycott After Juvenile Interview
 21 hours ago
05.28.21
15 items
Happy 50th Birthday Left Eye: The Best 90s Throwback Pics Of Lisa Lopes
 21 hours ago
05.27.21
15 items
Pharrell Williams Hailed As A Fashion Trendsetter After 2003 Photo Shared
 22 hours ago
05.28.21
5 items
5 Times Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes Embodied 2000’s Fashion
 23 hours ago
05.27.21
Kel Mitchell Meets The New Keenan To Discuss ‘Deliciousness’ And His 6K Walk For Clean Water
 2 days ago
05.27.21
10 items
10 Bad A** Throwback Photos Of Pam Grier
 2 days ago
05.27.21
5 items
5 Times Damson Idris Put The Dam In Damnnn He’s Fine…
 2 days ago
05.27.21
16 items
16 Times Cameras Captured Ms. Lauryn Hill’s Beauty Perfectly
 2 days ago
05.27.21
Photos
Close