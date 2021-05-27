Sports
HomeSports

NFL 2021 Training Camps Will Finally Be Open to Fans Again Beginning July 27

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp

Source: Sam Greenwood / Getty

According to ESPN and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the National Football League is ready to make a return on July 27 and announced it would allow for open training camps, pending finalized state and local legislation. Furthermore, 30 of the league’s 32 teams have already received the go-ahead from their respective state and local governments to operate at full capacity when the season begins.

The Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos are still working towards getting legal approval for 100% capacity by the season’s kickoff. Peter O’Reilly, the NFL’s Exec. VP of club business and league events sounded optimistic and affirmed that “both have a clear path” for securing their requests, though.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Dallas Cowboys will be allowed to start their training camps before July 27, however, because at least one of them will be involved in either the Hall of Fame preseason game or the regular-season kickoff game on Sept. 9.

O’Reilly acknowledges that regaining a sense of normalcy may take time but also knows this kind of news is a step in the right direction. “It won’t likely look exactly the same as a normal training camp as far as proximity to players and autographs and some of the other things,” he said. “But we’re excited to be able to communicate that fans will be able to enjoy an accessible part of the calendar.”

The league says it has no plans to exercise any rules beyond what the law says, and there are talks for July 31 to be a “tentpole day” so fans can begin making visits to see camps in action again.

The NFL Players Association is still ironing out the specific training protocols. Still, O’Reilly thinks there will have to be some changes to standard procedures versus how they used to be pre-Covid.

NFL 2021 Training Camps Will Finally Be Open to Fans Again Beginning July 27  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Kanye West Rumored to Be Dating Supermodel Irina Shayk
 2 hours ago
05.28.21
Toni Braxton Commences Hot Girl Summer In A Thong Bikini
 5 hours ago
05.28.21
Vivica A. Fox Ended Her First Marriage Because She Was The Breadwinner Of The House
 6 hours ago
05.28.21
Dave Chappelle’s New Documentary To Close Out 2021 Tribeca Film Festival
 7 hours ago
05.28.21
Vivica Fox Says “Don’t Get Nervous” To 50 Cent’s Girlfriend Following Her ‘Love of My Life’ Statement
 12 hours ago
05.28.21
Was Ben Affleck Sending Jennifer Lopez Love Letters Before Her Split With A-Rod?
 14 hours ago
05.28.21
Royce Da 5’9 Calls For DJ Vlad Boycott After Juvenile Interview
 21 hours ago
05.28.21
15 items
Happy 50th Birthday Left Eye: The Best 90s Throwback Pics Of Lisa Lopes
 21 hours ago
05.27.21
15 items
Pharrell Williams Hailed As A Fashion Trendsetter After 2003 Photo Shared
 22 hours ago
05.28.21
5 items
5 Times Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes Embodied 2000’s Fashion
 23 hours ago
05.27.21
Kel Mitchell Meets The New Keenan To Discuss ‘Deliciousness’ And His 6K Walk For Clean Water
 2 days ago
05.27.21
10 items
10 Bad A** Throwback Photos Of Pam Grier
 2 days ago
05.27.21
5 items
5 Times Damson Idris Put The Dam In Damnnn He’s Fine…
 2 days ago
05.27.21
16 items
16 Times Cameras Captured Ms. Lauryn Hill’s Beauty Perfectly
 2 days ago
05.27.21
Photos
Close