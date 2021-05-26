Sports
HomeSports

CASSIUS Gems: Hottest Instagram Shots Of WNBA Star Liz Cambage

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Liz Cambage Portrait Session

Source: Chris Hyde / Getty

Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller picked the wrong WNBA player to mess with.

Miller apparently made a disparaging remark about Las Vegas Ace Liz Cambage’s weight. During a game that saw the Aces lose 72-65 to the Sun,  a foul call didn’t go the Sun’s way, so Miller told the referee, “Come on, she’s 300 pounds!” in reference to Cambage.

Cambage is never one to shy away from criticism and hopped on social media after the game to return a few shots in the opposing head coach’s direction.

“I will never let a man disrespect me. Ever, ever, ever. Especially a little white one. So, to the coach of Connecticut –I’m sorry little sir man, I don’t know your name– but the next time you try to call out a referee, I’m going to need you to get it right, baby,” she said on Instagram. “I’m 6’8″. I just double-checked because I love to be correct. I’m weighing 235 pounds, and I’m very proud of being a big b*tch. Don’t ever try to disrespect me or another woman in the league.”

Coach Miller has been fined $10,000 and suspended for one game, even after apologizing, mentioning that he regrets what he said to Cambage “in the heat of the moment.”

But while Miller body-shamed Cambage for being a tall girl, real ones have been crushing on the London-born baller for the past few years, or at least since she was featured in ESPN’s 2019 Body Issue, where she spoke about her mental health and what it was like to be a mixed-race woman in Australia that sprouted to 6 feet tall before she was even 18.

But in honor of one of our favorite WNBA players –who just so happened to drop 53 points in The Big Apple– we rounded up some of our favorite Instagram shots. Check out the gallery below.

Los Angeles Sparks v Las Vegas Aces

CASSIUS Gems: Hottest Instagram Pictures of WNBA Star Liz Cambage

15 photos Launch gallery

CASSIUS Gems: Hottest Instagram Pictures of WNBA Star Liz Cambage

Continue reading CASSIUS Gems: Hottest Instagram Pictures of WNBA Star Liz Cambage

CASSIUS Gems: Hottest Instagram Pictures of WNBA Star Liz Cambage

CASSIUS Gems: Hottest Instagram Shots Of WNBA Star Liz Cambage  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Latest
Kel Mitchell Meets The New Keenan To Discuss ‘Deliciousness’ And His 6K Walk For Clean Water
 15 hours ago
05.27.21
10 items
10 Bad A** Throwback Photos Of Pam Grier
 15 hours ago
05.27.21
5 items
5 Times Damson Idris Put The Dam In Damnnn He’s Fine…
 18 hours ago
05.27.21
16 items
16 Times Cameras Captured Ms. Lauryn Hill’s Beauty Perfectly
 21 hours ago
05.27.21
Master P Is Honored By Lincoln University With A Doctorate
 1 day ago
05.26.21
Bye, Bye Baby: Erica Mena Files To Divorce Safaree Samuels
 1 day ago
05.26.21
Popular ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Wins Big At California Casino
 1 day ago
05.26.21
Lela Rochon’s Daughter Wore Her Mom’s Vintage ‘Waiting To Exhale’ Premiere Party Gown To Prom
 2 days ago
05.25.21
‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Y. Gray Gets 10 Days In Jail Over Domestic Violence Case
 2 days ago
05.25.21
Drake’s Son Bursts Into Tears As Dad Named ‘Artist Of The Decade’
 3 days ago
05.25.21
20 items
Nicki Minaj Give’s Us A Photo Dump..Of Her DUMP [Photos]
 3 days ago
05.25.21
4 items
4 Of The Cutest Photos Of Kelly Rowland & Her Family Of Four
 3 days ago
05.25.21
Mom And Doctoral Student Maureen Nicol Only Models If She Can Make A Difference
 3 days ago
05.25.21
Fantasia And Husband Kendall Taylor Welcome Their First Child Together
 3 days ago
05.24.21
Photos
Close