WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller picked the wrong WNBA player to mess with.

Miller apparently made a disparaging remark about Las Vegas Ace Liz Cambage’s weight. During a game that saw the Aces lose 72-65 to the Sun, a foul call didn’t go the Sun’s way, so Miller told the referee, “Come on, she’s 300 pounds!” in reference to Cambage.

Cambage is never one to shy away from criticism and hopped on social media after the game to return a few shots in the opposing head coach’s direction.

“I will never let a man disrespect me. Ever, ever, ever. Especially a little white one. So, to the coach of Connecticut –I’m sorry little sir man, I don’t know your name– but the next time you try to call out a referee, I’m going to need you to get it right, baby,” she said on Instagram. “I’m 6’8″. I just double-checked because I love to be correct. I’m weighing 235 pounds, and I’m very proud of being a big b*tch. Don’t ever try to disrespect me or another woman in the league.”

Coach Miller has been fined $10,000 and suspended for one game, even after apologizing, mentioning that he regrets what he said to Cambage “in the heat of the moment.”

But while Miller body-shamed Cambage for being a tall girl, real ones have been crushing on the London-born baller for the past few years, or at least since she was featured in ESPN’s 2019 Body Issue, where she spoke about her mental health and what it was like to be a mixed-race woman in Australia that sprouted to 6 feet tall before she was even 18.

But in honor of one of our favorite WNBA players –who just so happened to drop 53 points in The Big Apple– we rounded up some of our favorite Instagram shots. Check out the gallery below.

CASSIUS Gems: Hottest Instagram Shots Of WNBA Star Liz Cambage was originally published on cassiuslife.com