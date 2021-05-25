Travel
#BlackTwitter Is Unapologetic About Using Klarna To Book Their Next Vacation

If you’re an avid online shopper, you’ve definitely seen your favorite website advertising installment payment plans through Klarna, Afterpay, Quadpay or Sezzle. And if you’re like me, you’ve tried at least one and truth is, it’s a pretty good service when you’re buying a few items and want to pay for them over time.

Klarna is currently trending on Twitter after social media discovered airlines allow customers to buy flights on a payment plan. In other words, sign us up!

Of course where there’s Black joy, there’s the negative brigade with people who attempted to shame consumers who used the payment option. If we’re not mistaken, isn’t the whole concept of using credit a buy now, pay later premise?

As noted by one Twitter user, “Yall still paying installments on the car you drive, the home you live in, the furniture you sit on, the phone you texting on BUT after pay and klarna are where you draw the line????”

Okurrr! But there’s no shame in #BlackTwitter’s game and while haters continue to comment, they’ll be on the beach enjoying their vacation and vacation wear to go with it!

We’re going to agree with #BlackTwitter on this one especially when you can get Telfar bags using Klarna! Saks accepts Sezzle and FashionNova is the Quadpay spot! Happy shopping.

#BlackTwitter Is Unapologetic About Using Klarna To Book Their Next Vacation  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

