Master P Is Honored By Lincoln University With A Doctorate

Once again, Master P shows there's No Limit to what one can accomplish.

Memorial Service For George Floyd Held In Minneapolis

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

Proving the doubters wrong once again, Master P has a new title to go along with being a multi-millionaire rapper, producer and entrepreneur—Doctor.

This past Sunday (May 23), the New Orleans native and founder of No Limit Records was present at the graduation ceremony

at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania along with 400 other graduates and six valedictorians. There, the Honorary Doctorate in Humane Letters was bestowed upon him. Master P shared the news with his three million Instagram followers on Monday night in a post that featured highlights from the day, along with an inspirational caption.

His son, rapper and actor Romeo Miller shared his heartfelt congratulations in the comments of the post: “You make everything look easy but they don’t see the sleepless nights, I always pray to God to protect you because you only get sleep/rest on the plane. Congrats Dr.P and keep inspiring. Love u pops #NoLimit @masterp.”

Another notable figure at the ceremony with a connection to Hip-Hop was Gloria Carter, Jay-Z’s mother who is also the co-founder and executive director of the Shawn Carter Foundation. She also received an honorary doctorate degree from the HBCU, along with acclaimed professor and author Michael Eric Dyson and former Lincoln University professor Charles V. Hamilton.

The entire experience has added fuel to the fire for one of Master P’s biggest desires – to have his own HBCU. “I used to want to own an NBA team but now I want to own a HBCU,” he wrote on Instagram back in March. “More women graduate from HBCU’s than any other university and I love that. If we’re going to change the narrative, it has to start with the truth, education, and economic empowerment.” Given what he’s done so far, you can’t count Master P out whatsoever.

Master P Is Honored By Lincoln University With A Doctorate  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
