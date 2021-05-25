Television
JAY-Z, Bad Bunny, & Nneka Ogwumike Help LeBron James Kick Off HBO's 'The Shop: Uninterrupted's 4th Season

Season 4 premieres Friday at 9:30 pm on @hbomax

JAY-Z & Bad BunnyJoining LeBron James HBO's 'The Shop: Uninterrupted'

Source: HBO Sports/ UNINTERRUPTED

Lebron James‘ barbershop-styled talk show returns with a bang.

Monday (May 24), HBO announced The Shop: Uninterrupted is back, and when it hits your television screens this Friday (May 28), there will be some big names in those barber chairs breaking bread with hosts and executive producers LeBron James and Maverick Carter.

For the first episode in the show’s fourth season, legendary Brooklyn rapper and mogul JAY-Z, singer, songwriter, and part-time wrestler Bad Bunny, WNBA superstar Nneka Ogwumike plus marketing executive and The Shop creator Paul Rivera. Deadline reports the topics  the panel will touch on during the premiere will include “confidence on the big stage, parenthood, and WrestleMania.”

Since its 2018 premiere, the show has featured past guests like Drake, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Diddy, Jimmy Kimmel, Patrick Mahomes, Lil Nas X, Will Smith, Megan Rapinoe, Kevin Hart, Rob Gronkowski, and recently the 44th President of the United States Barack Obama partaking in spirited discussions with James and Carter.

We’re honestly just looking forward to seeing what they get out of JAY-Z. It’s not often he gets in front of a camera these days to talk about anything. We will definitely be tuned in to this episode.

Photo: HBO Sports/ UNINTERRUPTED

JAY-Z, Bad Bunny, & Nneka Ogwumike Help LeBron James Kick Off HBO’s ‘The Shop: Uninterrupted’s 4th Season  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

