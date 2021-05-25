Basketball
Home

LeBron James Dodged NBA’s COVID-19 Violation After Attending His Tequila Event

The ‘Space Jam 2’ star still hasn’t confirmed if he’s vaccinated or not, but the league's press release about player’s safety protocols is very suggestive.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Klutch Sports Group All-Star Dinner Presented By PATRÓN Tequila

Source: Daniel Boczarski / Getty

Lakers superstar LeBron James dodged a COVID-19 violation with the NBA after haters tried to call him out for partying with his famous friends at an event for his tequila brand last week. 

The four-time league champion was one of many celebrities who attended a gathering last Monday to celebrate his latest business venture, Lobos Tequilla. High notables seen at the launch include Drake, Michael B. Jordan, Damson Idris, Quavo, and Kelly Rowland. 

His agent Rich Paul and legendary photographer and Roc Nation executive Lenny “Lenny S.” Santiago arranged the event.

James kept a low profile and didn’t post photos from the party on his social media, but that didn’t stop Drake or Lenny S. from showing off the images on Instagram.

Once fans caught wind of this, outrage soon followed with a demand for a mandatory quarantine, fearing that the champ’s off-court activities could infect other players in the league. 

According to TMZ, investigators at the NBA determined that everyone at the party was either vaccinated or tested negative for COVID before attending the event, so there wasn’t a risk of spreading the virus. 

“LeBron James briefly attended an outdoor event last week where participants were required to be vaccinated or return a negative test result,” a league spokesperson said Monday.

“Under these circumstances and in consultation with medical experts, it was determined that his attendance did not create risks related to the spread of COVID-19 and therefore no quarantine was necessary.”

To quell any rumors of special treatment for the superstar, the league mentioned other players similarly faced investigations for the same thing. 

“Over the course of this season, there have been numerous similar violations of the league’s Health and Safety Protocols, which were addressed with the player’s team in a similar fashion.”

Currently, James hasn’t officially stated that he’s vaccinated, but a line in the league’s report insinuates otherwise. 

“Under current NBA rules, vaccinated players are permitted to engage in outside activities including their individual commercial arrangements, such as sponsor appearances or ad shoots.”

King James remains untouchable.

LeBron James Dodged NBA’s COVID-19 Violation After Attending His Tequila Event  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Master P Is Honored By Lincoln University With A Doctorate
 6 hours ago
05.26.21
Bye, Bye Baby: Erica Mena Files To Divorce Safaree Samuels
 7 hours ago
05.26.21
Popular ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Wins Big At California Casino
 8 hours ago
05.26.21
Lela Rochon’s Daughter Wore Her Mom’s Vintage ‘Waiting To Exhale’ Premiere Party Gown To Prom
 1 day ago
05.25.21
‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Y. Gray Gets 10 Days In Jail Over Domestic Violence Case
 1 day ago
05.25.21
Drake’s Son Bursts Into Tears As Dad Named ‘Artist Of The Decade’
 2 days ago
05.25.21
20 items
Nicki Minaj Give’s Us A Photo Dump..Of Her DUMP [Photos]
 2 days ago
05.25.21
4 items
4 Of The Cutest Photos Of Kelly Rowland & Her Family Of Four
 2 days ago
05.25.21
Mom And Doctoral Student Maureen Nicol Only Models If She Can Make A Difference
 2 days ago
05.25.21
Fantasia And Husband Kendall Taylor Welcome Their First Child Together
 2 days ago
05.24.21
13 items
Atlanta Hawks Legend Dominique Wilkins Accuses Restaurant of Discrimination, ATLiens Not Having It
 2 days ago
05.25.21
T.I. Seemingly Hits Back At Accusers On “What It’s Come To”
 3 days ago
05.23.21
Iconic Hip-Hop Photographer Chi Modu Dead At 54
 3 days ago
05.24.21
15 items
#NBATwitter Believes Adam Silver Didn’t Want Warriors-Grizzlies Outcome
 4 days ago
05.23.21
Photos
Close