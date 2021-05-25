Black Men Discuss The Social Impact Of George Floyd’s Murder 1 Year Later

As the world observes the anniversary of George Floyd‘s murder, NewsOne’s parent company iOne Digital invited an assortment of Black male artists to discuss the social impact that the notorious police violence in Minneapolis, as well as other high-profile killings like Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, has had on them.

From the Derek Chauvin murder trial to the pending George Floyd In Policing Act to reform law enforcement stalling in the Senate, the men take turns addressing the astonishing rate at which Black lives are still being taken by those charged with serving and protecting the public.

Among the Black men participating include musicians J Brown, Lil Chris, Dante and David of Ruff Endz, Rhyan LaMarr, Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men and Josh X along with Correy K., an entrepreneur and cast member on “The Big Shot with Bethenny” on HBO Max and Markuann Smith, executive producer of cable drama series, “Godfather of Harlem.”

Each of them takes a moment to share personal thoughts and reflections on George Floyd’s murder, how they were personally affected and address whether anything of substance has been achieved since his killing and what possible solutions they recommend in order to stem the scourge of preventable police killings and violence against Black suspects.

While there have indeed been a number of positives since George Floyd’s murder, including a number of states passing laws banning certain police restraints like the kneeling chokehold employed by Chauvin, there still remains much work to be done to properly address and stem deadly police violence that has disproportionately affected Black people regardless of age and gender.

The Black men assembled by iOne Digital addressed all of the above and more while sharing their candid thoughts on what has become the 21st century’s modern civil rights movement as the elusive quest for racial equality continues in the United States and all around the world.

SEE ALSO:

1 Year Later, What’s Really Changed Since George Floyd’s Murder?

George Floyd’s Family Visits White House As Police Reform Bill Stalls In Senate

Black Men Discuss The Social Impact Of George Floyd’s Murder 1 Year Later was originally published on newsone.com