World
Home

In Danger Of Extinction: Only 7 People In The World Can Speak The Kenyan Language Of Yakunte

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

The Yaaku people of Kenya that reside in Rift Valley total at a modest population of 4,000 — that’s a number comparable to the amount of graduating seniors at most high schools. Those that can even speak the tribe’s official Kenyan language of Yakunte is an even smaller digit, a single one that that, with just seven people all over the age of 70 able to fluently articulate.

As the world moves on and gets older, there’s only a matter of time before the Yakunte language and those who can speak are completely extinct, but hopefully bringing awareness can change that fate for the better.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

As Travel Noire brought to light recently, the Yaaku came to be almost 100 years ago after settling in the Mukogodo forest, west of Mount Kenya, by way of a migration from Ethiopia. The actual language derives from the Masai culture where they assimilated into, combining “Masai tongue” with their native Cushitic language. Even with these being evident facts, the Yaaku are not officially recognized as one of Kenya’s 42 ethnic groups despite being considered a subgroup of the Masai.

Here’s how Travel Noire further breaks down the rapidly declining language of Yakunte:

“As the number of Yakunte speakers dwindles, there have been various efforts made to save the Kenyan language. Yakunte speakers and a Dutch researcher wrote a Yakunte dictionaryin 2004. Advocates of the people established theYaaku People Association in 2003, dedicated to preserving its culture. In addition, a local school funded by the French Cultural Group is holding language classes twice a month for young Yaaku according to the BBC report.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

So, how can we help save the ancient Kenyan language of Yakunte from being totally obsolete? Sound off with your thoughts on the subject and let us know your perspective!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

In Danger Of Extinction: Only 7 People In The World Can Speak The Kenyan Language Of Yakunte  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Master P Is Honored By Lincoln University With A Doctorate
 6 hours ago
05.26.21
Bye, Bye Baby: Erica Mena Files To Divorce Safaree Samuels
 7 hours ago
05.26.21
Popular ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Wins Big At California Casino
 8 hours ago
05.26.21
Lela Rochon’s Daughter Wore Her Mom’s Vintage ‘Waiting To Exhale’ Premiere Party Gown To Prom
 1 day ago
05.25.21
‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Y. Gray Gets 10 Days In Jail Over Domestic Violence Case
 1 day ago
05.25.21
Drake’s Son Bursts Into Tears As Dad Named ‘Artist Of The Decade’
 2 days ago
05.25.21
20 items
Nicki Minaj Give’s Us A Photo Dump..Of Her DUMP [Photos]
 2 days ago
05.25.21
4 items
4 Of The Cutest Photos Of Kelly Rowland & Her Family Of Four
 2 days ago
05.25.21
Mom And Doctoral Student Maureen Nicol Only Models If She Can Make A Difference
 2 days ago
05.25.21
Fantasia And Husband Kendall Taylor Welcome Their First Child Together
 2 days ago
05.24.21
13 items
Atlanta Hawks Legend Dominique Wilkins Accuses Restaurant of Discrimination, ATLiens Not Having It
 2 days ago
05.25.21
T.I. Seemingly Hits Back At Accusers On “What It’s Come To”
 3 days ago
05.23.21
Iconic Hip-Hop Photographer Chi Modu Dead At 54
 3 days ago
05.24.21
15 items
#NBATwitter Believes Adam Silver Didn’t Want Warriors-Grizzlies Outcome
 4 days ago
05.23.21
Photos
Close