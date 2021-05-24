Indy Parks hosting 60 concerts, 4 movies in Summer Concert and Movie Series

Indy
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy Parks’ Summer Concert and Movie Series is already underway with 60 concerts and four movies on the schedule, according to Indy Parks officials.

Huckleberry Funk and Allison Victoria kicked off the series at Holliday Park on Saturday. Events are planned at six different parks throughout the summer.

A vast majority of the concerts are free. Tickets for the ones that are not free can be purchased here.

The full schedule can be found here.

Taggart Memorial Amphitheater at Riverside Park will also be hosting concerts every Thursday in August and September. That lineup will be announced soon.

 

