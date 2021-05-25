Civil Rights & Social Justice
HomeCivil Rights & Social Justice

Prayers For Sasha Johnson: Everything To Know About BLM Activist Shot In The Head In London

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
BLM Activist In Critical Condition After London Shooting

Source: Chris J Ratcliffe / Getty

A vigil was being planned on Monday to offer prayers and demand justice for the shooting of a Black Lives Matter activist in London over the weekend.

Sasha Johnson, who is also a leader within the Taking the Initiative organization, was hospitalized after being shot in the head early Sunday morning in the Peckham neighborhood of southeast London, according to reports. The 27-year-old activist was in critical condition and no arrests had been made as of Monday morning.

It was unclear who shot her and local police were asking for any witnesses to come forward, the Guardian reported. Police responded to reports of gunshots at around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Racists were reportedly rejoicing on social media at the news of Johnson’s shooting.

Johnson’s shooting was first announced by Taking the initiative in a Facebook post on Sunday morning. The group said Johnson, a mother of three, was shot “following numerous death threats.”

Read the group’s statement in its entirety below.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you that our own Sasha Johnson has sustained a gunshot wound to her head. She is currently hospitalised and in a critical condition. The incident happened in the early hours of this morning, following numerous death threats.

Sasha has always been actively fighting for black people and the injustices that surround the black community, as well as being both a member of BLM and a member of Taking the Initiative Party’s Executive Leadership Committee. Sasha is also a mother of 3 and a strong, powerful voice for our people and our community.

Let’s all come together and pray for Sasha, pray for her recovery and show our support to her family and loved ones.”

 

Good Morning Britain, a TV show in the UK, quoted a person identified as Johnson’s friend saying in a news article Monday that the BLM leader “was not the intended target” of the shooting. Imarn Ayton said Johnson was at a party before she was shot and attributed the shooting to wanton gang violence.

“As far as I am aware… this incident is more related to rival gangs as opposed to her activism,”  Ayton said before adding later: “But I don’t believe she was the intended victim. This was not targeted to Sasha and it’s just unfortunate that her friends and family will have to witness this and go through it.”

However, London’s Metropolitan Police Detective Chief Inspector Jimi Tele said no one should jump to conclusions about who was behind the shooting until additional information was released.

“I would ask people to avoid speculating as to the motive or the circumstances behind it,” Tele said.

Taking the Initiative has planned a vigil to be held outside Kings College hospital in London for 3 p.m. local time.

“Let’s show our support and stand against senseless violence!” the post said.

While gun violence is commonplace in the United States, it is beyond rare in London. In fact, gun violence in England and Wales was falling late last year, when the most recent statistics were available.

SEE ALSO:

After Securing Chauvin Conviction, Minnesota AG Keith Ellison Will Lead Prosecution In Daunte Wright’s Killing

Atatiana Jefferson’s Sister Files Wrongful Death Suit Against Forth Worth Officials, Killer Cop

Black Lives Matter Protests Held In Cities Nationwide

Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism

15 photos Launch gallery

Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism

Continue reading Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism

Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism

[caption id="attachment_3955069" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Drew Angerer / Getty[/caption] It's been a different kind of social distancing as protesters across the globe have united separately to demand racial and social justice as Black people continue to be killed with apparent impunity. Protesters joined again on Saturday to chant and hold signs reminding the world that Black Lives Matter as demonstrations and rallies against racism dotted countries across the map following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day. https://twitter.com/codly2010/status/1269315836201906179?s=20 The image of now-fired Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin looking smugly at bystanders record him on video while warning he was killing Floyd has proven too much to ignore for people with any semblance of empathy. Floyd's death seems to have inspired people nation to nation to speak out against the scourge of racism that has tainted societies for centuries. The protests have shined a light on the public health issues of racism and police violence and what is increasingly their deadly combination in the face of a pandemic that's infecting and killing Black people at a faster rate than anyone else. [caption id="attachment_3955077" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Healthcare workers and others rally at Harborview Medical Center before marching to City Hall during the Doctors For Justice protest Saturday in Seattle. | Source: David Ryder / Getty[/caption] His death prompted immediate protests and violent clashes with law enforcement while others looted and burned down local establishments along with a police precinct. And while protests were still being held in cities and states, Washington, D.C., was bracing Saturday for additional groups of protesters to descend on the nation's capital and make sure the racist president can hear them loud and clear. Saturday was also the twelfth straight day of protests taking place in the U.S. [caption id="attachment_3955081" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Bari, Italy | Source: Donato Fasano / Getty[/caption] One of the ironic consequences of the protests has been how police violence appears to have been increased despite the protests being because of police violence. Much of it has been one-sided as police respond with violence first. https://twitter.com/Hamid_Taheri1/status/1269340546775912448?s=20 Protesters have been seriously injured and brutalized by police, including a 75-year-old man in Buffalo, New York, recovering from a serious head injury when officers violently shoved the unarmed elderly activist to the ground. https://twitter.com/nyclawgrrrl/status/1268726277785223168?s=20 Justin Howell suffered brain damage and a reported fractured skull after being shot in the head with bean bag rounds by a cop at a protest in Austin, Texas. Clips of the scene show cops shooting at volunteer paramedics and protesters carrying Howell’s limp body to get medical attention. [caption id="attachment_3955079" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Lisbon, Portugal. | Source: NurPhoto / Getty[/caption] The result has been heightened outrage at the treatment of Black people by law enforcement as well as society at large. It's forced white people to take good, hard looks at themselves to determine the roles they play in perpetuating or pushing back against racism. [caption id="attachment_3955067" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Maja Hitij / Getty[/caption] It's also prompted some leaders to take dramatic stances in favor and against Black Lives Matter. One mayor in Mississippi blamed Floyd for his own death while the mayor of Washington, D.C. decided she would let her actions speak words for her by having "BLACK LIVES MATTER" painted on a street leading up to the White House. https://twitter.com/selasavitout/status/1269312475427598338?s=20 Scroll down to see more powerful images of people across the world protesting racism and police violence against Black people.

 

Prayers For Sasha Johnson: Everything To Know About BLM Activist Shot In The Head In London  was originally published on newsone.com

Latest
Lela Rochon’s Daughter Wore Her Mom’s Vintage ‘Waiting To Exhale’ Premiere Party Gown To Prom
 2 hours ago
05.25.21
‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Y. Gray Gets 10 Days In Jail Over Domestic Violence Case
 8 hours ago
05.25.21
Drake’s Son Bursts Into Tears As Dad Named ‘Artist Of The Decade’
 16 hours ago
05.25.21
20 items
Nicki Minaj Give’s Us A Photo Dump..Of Her DUMP [Photos]
 16 hours ago
05.25.21
4 items
4 Of The Cutest Photos Of Kelly Rowland & Her Family Of Four
 17 hours ago
05.25.21
Mom And Doctoral Student Maureen Nicol Only Models If She Can Make A Difference
 19 hours ago
05.25.21
Fantasia And Husband Kendall Taylor Welcome Their First Child Together
 19 hours ago
05.24.21
13 items
Atlanta Hawks Legend Dominique Wilkins Accuses Restaurant of Discrimination, ATLiens Not Having It
 21 hours ago
05.25.21
T.I. Seemingly Hits Back At Accusers On “What It’s Come To”
 2 days ago
05.23.21
Iconic Hip-Hop Photographer Chi Modu Dead At 54
 2 days ago
05.24.21
15 items
#NBATwitter Believes Adam Silver Didn’t Want Warriors-Grizzlies Outcome
 3 days ago
05.23.21
10 items
10 Times Naomi Campbell Killed The Fashion Game
 3 days ago
05.23.21
Nas, LL Cool J & Fat Joe Help Break Ground At Universal Hip Hop Museum
 4 days ago
05.23.21
15 items
#RadioShack: Twitter Takes It Back To The ’80s, Gets Radio Shack Trending
 4 days ago
05.23.21
Photos
Close