Michaela Coel Hints at Possible “I May Destroy You” Expanded Universe With New BBC Series

Fans of last year’s sensational 12-part series I May Destroy You have been eagerly waiting for the news of a pending second season. During a virtual event on Tuesday, BBC drama controller Piers Wenger teased attendees with the announcement that the show’s creator, Michaela Coel, was hard at work again – but she may not be precisely focused on IMDY for the time being.

“It’s truly in Michaela’s head, and it’s not for me to second guess that too much at this point,” Wenger told Deadline. “It’s at relatively early stages, but I wanted to let the fans of I May Destroy You know that there is a new show coming along.”

Wenger further noted how one of Coel’s earlier works (Chewing Gum) had links to IMDY, so he believes Coel’s yet-untitled project will share that thread as well and possibly bring her new venture into the same universe. “What relationship that show will have with the original series, [is for Michaela to decide],” he said. “There’s a relationship between Chewing Gum and I May Destroy You. There’s a through-line to her thinking. I suspect there may be elements [of I May Destroy You], but it’s really too early to say anything specific.” Wenger gave few details about the new project, including a plot, filming schedule, or target release date.

And Casey Bloys, HBO’s chief content officer, has been open about the desire to work with Coel again as well as his doubts that IMDY will ever be revisited. “[O]n I May Destroy You, Michaela Coel is thinking about what she wants to do next,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in February. “I don’t think there’s going to be another I May Destroy You, there’s no season two coming. But she’s thinking about what she wants to do next and hopefully we’ll be lucky enough to be partner with her again.

For their part, none of the cast and crew of IMDY has given any indication of wanting to do a second season, either. IMDY was blanked by the Golden Globes last year and received zero nominations, despite all the praise it received from the public and the critics. Emily in Paris writer Deborah Copaken was frank with her disgust. Although her series was recognized by the Globes, “[my excitement is now unfortunately tempered by my rage over Coel’s snub,” she said in a piece she penned for The Guardian. “That I May Destroy You did not get one Golden Globe nod is not only wrong, it’s what is wrong with everything.”

