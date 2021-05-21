Movies
Home

“Hocus Pocus” Finally Gets a Sequel and Will Stream on Disney+ Starting in 2022!

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
witches 141011

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Here’s news of a new film that will not only bring some joy and delight to fans, but also “put a spell” on moviegoers.

Disney has announced that the 1993 Halloween classic “Hocus Pocus” is getting a long-awaited follow-up that will premiere on its streaming platform Disney+ in fall of 2022.

The home of Mickey Mouse and so much more nowadays took to Twitter tweet its great news:

The name of the new installment is simply going to be “Hocus Pocus 2.”

All three of the original film’s stars – Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy – will return to reprise their roles as the Sanderson sisters.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The three actresses also confirmed the news on their Instagram pages with some references to the first film.

“Sistaaaahs! It’s been 300 years… But we’re BACK!” wrote Midler.

“Yep. I’m ready. To run. Amok, amok, amok, amok,” wrote Parker.

“The people have spoken: I smell children…again,” wrote Najimy.

Seeing the return of the three stars is already shaping up to be great news for fans of now-popular film, which has become more of a classic and cult favorite in current times following repeated viewings every year on cable.

Directed by Anne Fletcher, production is planned for this fall as reported by The Hollywood Reporter and Variety.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of WENN

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

“Hocus Pocus” Finally Gets a Sequel and Will Stream on Disney+ Starting in 2022!  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Latest
T.I. Seemingly Hits Back At Accusers On “What It’s Come To”
 7 hours ago
05.23.21
15 items
#NBATwitter Believes Adam Silver Didn’t Want Warriors-Grizzlies Outcome
 1 day ago
05.23.21
10 items
10 Times Naomi Campbell Killed The Fashion Game
 1 day ago
05.23.21
Nas, LL Cool J & Fat Joe Help Break Ground At Universal Hip Hop Museum
 2 days ago
05.23.21
15 items
#RadioShack: Twitter Takes It Back To The ’80s, Gets Radio Shack Trending
 2 days ago
05.23.21
5 items
Chloe Bailey, Jidenna, Ari Lennox & The HOTTEST IG Pics Of The Week
 2 days ago
05.23.21
11 items
Check Out The Best Looks To Hit The Red Carpet At The Billboard Music Awards
 2 days ago
05.23.21
15 items
Crazy, Sexy, Cool: 15 Celebs You Didn’t Know Were Geminis
 3 days ago
05.23.21
20 items
Nick Cannon Gets Wild ‘N Out Girl Pregnant? Meet Alyssa Scott [Photos]
 3 days ago
05.23.21
White Man Assaults A Police Officer And Lives To See His Court Date
 3 days ago
05.21.21
Former Residence Of Celebrated Writer Lorraine Hansberry Is Now A National Historic Place
 3 days ago
05.21.21
Dave Chappelle Returned To New York To Help Revive Live Comedy Scene
 3 days ago
05.23.21
Russell Simmons Sues Ex-Wife Kimora Lee Simmons For Allegedly Stealing Stock Shares For Current Husband’s Legal Woes
 3 days ago
05.21.21
The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s Ep. 16 ” Nice Guys”
 3 days ago
05.20.21
Photos
Close