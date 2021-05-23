Arts & Entertainment
Serena Williams Claps Back At Skin Bleaching Rumors With Melanin-Filled Photo

Sometimes bad makeup happens to good people.

Earlier this month, Serena Williams was accused of bleaching her skin after photos showing the champion tennis star’s skin appearing lighter went viral. The photos prompted fans to question if she had bleached her skin or if she needs to fire her MUA immediately. Either way, it wasn’t a good look and the images were met with think. pieces across the Internet.

If you’ve ever experienced foundation that was too light, it was easy to recognize Serena’s ghostly appearance was a case of makeup gone wrong. Serena since deleted the widespread image and subtly clapped back at bleaching rumors when she posted a melanin-filled flick, on Instagram, a few hours ago. And sis looks goodt!

Serena’s skin looks vibrant while she poses in a cream two-piece short set and cinnamon lip gloss. Clearly Serena’s melanin is still poppin’.

Serena is well-aware her body image and skin influences how others feel about themselves. “I love my body, and I would never change anything about it,” she told SELF Magazine in 2016. “I’m not asking you to like my body. I’m just asking you to let me be me. Because I’m going to influence a girl who does look like me, and I want her to feel good about herself.”

Despite coming off a round two loss against Katerina Siniakova in the Emilia-Romagna Open, Serena has lots to smile about, including her adorable daughter Alexis Olympia and her supportive husband Alexis Ohanian. Even Olympia’s doll Qai Qai is living the good life after sporting matching Nike swimsuits like mommy and baby.

Serena Williams Claps Back At Skin Bleaching Rumors With Melanin-Filled Photo  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

