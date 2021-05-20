Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Dave Chappelle Returned To New York To Help Revive Live Comedy Scene

With the city opening back up and easing COVID-19 restrictions, Chappelle joined Chris Rock and others for two shows.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - November 7, 2020

Source: Robert Kamau / Getty

Dave Chappelle hasn’t lived in New York City for years after putting down his roots in Yellow Springs, Ohio, but he made a return to the Big Apple to help usher in the revival of live events. Chappelle joined Chris Rock, Trevor Noah, and others for two nights a venue in Union Square which points towards things returning to normal sooner than later.

Page Six reports that Chappelle flew in from Ohio to do two nights at The Stand and joined Rock, Noah, and comedian Michelle Wolf this past Tuesday.

“I know Dave wanted to come back to New York and put the spotlight on live shows and say comedy is back,” venue owner Paolo Italia said to Page Six.

Italia continued with, “He wanted to be part of that moment. I think what he did was great not just for our club, but for all of comedy. He truly does care. We all need people to come back into the clubs and see the shows. Everyone — music, Broadway — everything.”

Chappelle reportedly got into a little back and forth with Andrew Guiliani, the son of former mayor Rudy Giuliani. The outlet adds Questlove of The Roots fame, Donnell Rawlins, and DJ D-Nice were also attendees of the event.

Photo: Getty

Dave Chappelle Returned To New York To Help Revive Live Comedy Scene  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Fantasia And Husband Kendall Taylor Welcome Their First Child Together
 15 hours ago
05.24.21
T.I. Seemingly Hits Back At Accusers On “What It’s Come To”
 2 days ago
05.23.21
Iconic Hip-Hop Photographer Chi Modu Dead At 54
 2 days ago
05.24.21
15 items
#NBATwitter Believes Adam Silver Didn’t Want Warriors-Grizzlies Outcome
 3 days ago
05.23.21
10 items
10 Times Naomi Campbell Killed The Fashion Game
 3 days ago
05.23.21
Nas, LL Cool J & Fat Joe Help Break Ground At Universal Hip Hop Museum
 3 days ago
05.23.21
15 items
#RadioShack: Twitter Takes It Back To The ’80s, Gets Radio Shack Trending
 4 days ago
05.23.21
5 items
Chloe Bailey, Jidenna, Ari Lennox & The HOTTEST IG Pics Of The Week
 4 days ago
05.23.21
11 items
Check Out The Best Looks To Hit The Red Carpet At The Billboard Music Awards
 4 days ago
05.23.21
15 items
Crazy, Sexy, Cool: 15 Celebs You Didn’t Know Were Geminis
 4 days ago
05.23.21
20 items
Nick Cannon Gets Wild ‘N Out Girl Pregnant? Meet Alyssa Scott [Photos]
 4 days ago
05.23.21
White Man Assaults A Police Officer And Lives To See His Court Date
 4 days ago
05.21.21
Former Residence Of Celebrated Writer Lorraine Hansberry Is Now A National Historic Place
 4 days ago
05.21.21
Dave Chappelle Returned To New York To Help Revive Live Comedy Scene
 4 days ago
05.23.21
Photos
Close