Is Your Girlfriend Picking Up If Michael B. Jordan Calls? [VOTE]

It's safe to say J.Cole has a ride or die right beside him. Can you say the same about your partner?

J.Cole & Michael B. Jordan

J.Cole has made it clear, “Don’t care if it’s Michael BJordan that’s calling my woman to fu*k, she ain’t gon’ never pick up”. It is safe to say the Carolina rapper has a ride or die right beside him. Can you say the same about your partner?

Well, this couple might be going thru a rough time after they had a similar conversation. The girlfriend immediately replied back and said if Michael B. Jordan calls she’s going to pick up that call! It’s a Cole cole world people…

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPBJNTALJDq/

Send this to your significant other to see where their loyalty stands.. with you or Michael B. Jordan. Disclaimer! We are not responsible for any heartbreaks!

[caption id="attachment_4177598" align="alignnone" width="683"] Source: Live Nation / Live Nation[/caption] J.Cole wasn't hiding his wife from the world but hiding the wor...well this is a completely different scenario, to say the least. Cole has always been very private with his personal life and gives out little information about who he surrounds himself with. Melissa Heholt, has been the rapper's best-kept secret for a very long time. During a conversation with Ryan Coogler, J.Cole's spot was BLOWN up by the interviewer about his marriage From that day on we found out about Ms.Hehlot aka Mrs.Nice Watch. J.Cole's wife has little information about her on the internet but what we do know is she is a wedding planner and once was a school teacher. The private power couple has welcomed two baby boys to the world. On Cole's latest masterpiece 'The Off-Season' he goes in-depth about how loyal his lady is, "Don't care if it's Michael B. Jordan that's calling my woman to fu*k, she ain't gon' never pick up". It is safe to say the Carolina rapper has a ride or die right beside him. Drum roll please.. Check out some rare photos of J.Cole's wife, Melissa Heholt below! Is Your Girlfriend Picking Up If Michael B. Jordan Calls? [VOTE]

Close