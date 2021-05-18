Sports
Lamar Odom Wants to Avenge Nate Robinson and Take On Jake Paul In The Boxing Ring

Retired pro baller Lamar Odom has an upcoming PPV boxing match with former child star Aaron Carter on June 11.  But the 6’10”, 2x NBA champ is already looking past that fight and at another name: YouTuber and Internet troll Jake Paul. “After Aaron Carter,” Odom told TMZ Sports, “I would love to fight Jake Paul. For Nate Robinson!”

After laying out Robinson, Paul followed up that performance with a first-round K.O. of mixed martial artist Ben Askren last month and has since found himself on a growing number of other notables’ “drop-dead list,” including MMA legend Daniel Cormier, former UFC welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley, rapper The Game, and undefeated welterweight boxing G.O.A.T. Floyd “Money” Mayweather. As a matter of fact, “Money” and Paul got into a scuffle during a promo event for the upcoming June 6 bout between “Money” and Jake’s older brother Logan.

Celebrity Boxing CEO Damon Feldman expects fireworks between Odom and Carter, however, and advises fight fans not to disregard the event as simply another spectacle. “It’s gonna be a war, man. It’s gonna be a knockout, there’s no doubt,” he said to TMZ. Feldman also added that the athlete and the former teen singer are taking their preparation seriously. “Well, after seeing [Odom] training, he was training down there with the same guy that trains Kevin Hart, and he was training good. … His comeback is gonna be phenomenal, and same with Aaron Carter.”

Carter and Odom playfully jawed at each other in February, when the fight was first announced, and Odom spoke of this moment as an opportunity to show off his hand-to-hand skills as well as proxy payback for his conked out NBA brother. “I’ve always boxed, in my best years with the Lakers, I used boxing for training,” he said in a video chat with Carter and TMZ, “and so for me to go and show what I’ve learned on my man’s face, this is like retribution for Nate Robinson. This is gonna be easy work.”

But when asked if he felt he had a legitimate chance to secure a win over Odom, the 5’11” Carter showed no signs of doubt. “I know I can [beat Lamar],” he responded. “Come June 12th, like I said, like Apollo Creed said, ‘I’m gonna drop him like a bad habit,’ and I mean that.”

Lamar Odom Wants to Avenge Nate Robinson and Take On Jake Paul In The Boxing Ring  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

