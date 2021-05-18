News
Fatal Police Shooting Video of Andrew Brown Jr Released

The D.A. said no charges would be filed against the officers.

After much public outcry demanding footage from the April 21 police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr be released, video from the incident was finally made public Tuesday (May 18).

According to District Attorney Andrew Womble, the shooting was justified and no charges would be filed against the officers involved.

|| RELATED: Al Sharpton Slams Tim Scott’s Claim ‘America Is Not A Racist Country’ During Andrew Brown Jr.’s Funeral ||

|| RELATED: Judge Who Blocked Andrew Brown Jr.’s Bodycam Video Called George Zimmerman Acquittal ‘The Right Thing’ ||

“Mr. Brown’s death, while tragic, was justified because Mr. Brown’s actions caused three deputies to reasonably believe it was necessary to use deadly force to protect themselves and others,” Womble said.
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

In the video, police can be seen exiting their vehicle and pointing weapons at Andrew’s car as they surround it, loudly ordering him to stop the car. Footage shows him driving off as the officers open fire.

Brown was killed by Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

The day of Brown’s killing, authorities were attempting to serve two felony warrants and a search warrant, Womble said, referencing a probe by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

