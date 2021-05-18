Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

50 Cent Coming For Teairra Mari’s Assets Over $37,000 Debt

The recent filing dates back to a court judgement 50 won against the singer in 2019

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Haute Living Celebrates 50 Cent With Watches Of Switzerland

Source: Eugene Gologursky / Getty

50 Cent isn’t playing about his money. You may recall the social media feud between Fif and Teairra Mari that resulted in a lawsuit: Mari took him to court over revenge porn allegations involving her ex-boyfriend Akbar Abdul-Ahad, but the judge didn’t rule in her favor, deciding that Mari should be held responsible for 50 Cent’s legal fees. She joked about the $30,000 fee online, saying she didn’t have the money, but for 50 the debt was no laughing matter.

|| RELATED: Discovery+ Greenlights 50 Cent’s ‘Confessions Of A Crime Queen’ Drama Series ||

|| RELATED: 50 Cent Claims He’s Moved To Texas ||

Since the 2019 ruling, an additional $4,492 was tacked on to the judgement after Mari was sanctioned in the case. 50’s team accused her of failing to provide answers to questions about her finances. Interest has added an additional $2,597.80 to the total, as she has yet to pay a dime. 

This brings the sum to around $37,000, and according to a recent court filing, 50 wants to seize her assets since he can’t get his money.

Luckily, 50 isn’t hurting for money, because after so much time it doesn’t look like Mari plans to pay, even when threatened with jail.

According to 2019 court documents obtained by The Blast, a judge ordered a bench warrant for Mari after she skipped a hearing involving the case.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Season 13

The Porsha Williams Playbook: 8 Celebs Who Dated Their Friend's Ex

8 photos Launch gallery

The Porsha Williams Playbook: 8 Celebs Who Dated Their Friend's Ex

Continue reading The Porsha Williams Playbook: 8 Celebs Who Dated Their Friend’s Ex

The Porsha Williams Playbook: 8 Celebs Who Dated Their Friend's Ex

[caption id="attachment_4119897" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Bravo / Getty[/caption] Is all truly fair in love and war? Is a person forever off-limits if you're friends with someone they dated? Porsha Williams made waves this week after she revealed that she was madly in love (and engaged) to Simon Guobadia, ex-husband of RHOA co-star Falynn Guobadia. || RELATED: Did Porsha Williams Violate 'The Girl Code' ?? || || RELATED: Porsha Williams Confirms Engagement Simon Guobadia || “Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love. I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night,” Williams said. “Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most.” Despite the controversy, she's hardly the first to move on with a friend's old flame. Today we're looking at a few famous figures who hooked up with someone, despite being cool with their ex.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

50 Cent Coming For Teairra Mari’s Assets Over $37,000 Debt  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Latest
Issa Rae Credits Nipsey Hussle For Mending Her Relationship With Lauren London
 15 hours ago
05.19.21
Freeway Opens Up About Passing of his Son Jihad Pridgen
 18 hours ago
05.19.21
Is Your Girlfriend Picking Up If Michael B. Jordan Calls? [VOTE]
 21 hours ago
05.19.21
Issa Rae Shows Us Who’s The Boss On The June Cover Issue Of Vanity Fair
 21 hours ago
05.19.21
Congrats! Naomi Campbell A Mother At 50, Shares Photo Of First Baby
 23 hours ago
05.18.21
50 Cent Coming For Teairra Mari’s Assets Over $37,000 Debt
 24 hours ago
05.19.21
Singer Jon B. Gets His Roses In Our BAW Exclusive With The Journalist Who Wrote His Biography
 2 days ago
05.18.21
12 items
DJ Olivia Dope Accuses Joe Budden Of Sexual Harassment: “I Can’t Be Silenced”
 2 days ago
05.18.21
2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards - Show
Toni Braxton Sets Twitter ON FIRE With Semi-Nude Photos
 2 days ago
05.18.21
Recap: The ‘Urban One Honors’ 2021 Was A Night Of Celebrating Life, Love And Women Leading Change [VIDEOS]
 2 days ago
05.17.21
Myori Granger Knows All Money Isn’t Good Money
 2 days ago
05.18.21
Moment 4 Life: Nicki Minaj Pays Tribute To Her Father On His Birthday
 2 days ago
05.18.21
Bill Gates Stepped Down From Microsoft After Allegations of Sexual Relationship With Female Subordinate
 2 days ago
05.18.21
10 items
Rusty Spoons: Ricky Schroder Goes Full Anti-Mask Nutball On Costco Worker
 2 days ago
05.18.21
Photos
Close