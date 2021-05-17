‘Egregious Disregard’: Family Of Black Man Fatally Shot By Georgia Cops Launch Justice Petition

The family of a Georgia man who was shot and killed by Black police officers in April demand transparency and accountability in the ongoing investigation into his death.
On April 12, 35-year-old Matthew Zadok Williams, a Decatur resident, was shot and killed by DeKalb County police inside of his home. Police were called to Williams’ residence after a neighbor falsely claimed he was attempting to burglarize his own home.
Released body cam footage shows Williams and the officers interactions prior to his death.
“Hey what’s up, man? What are you doing around here? You live here?” an officer says to Williams on camera.
Williams then lunges at an officer with a knife, and one officer returns with firing his weapon at Williams before he escapes inside of his home.
“I’m begging you. You’re a Black man. I’m a Black man. You don’t have to die today. I don’t want you to die today,” says one of the officers through the front door. The officer is identified by his last name Perry. “I’m defending my property,” Williams says in response.
“Let me see (the knife) drop. I can get you an ambulance out here. We can talk about this,” Perry continues. “This is my property,” Williams says.
Police claim Williams lunged at officers again prompting an officer to fire three shots inside of the home.
Williams family maintains he was experiencing a mental health crisis and listed a series of demands in order to better facilitate relationships between Williams’ family and investigators. His family contends that once police arrived and reviewed Williams’ state, they should have called for a mental health advocate to intervene.
“Immediately release ALL media related to the murder of Matthew ‘Zadok’ Williams,” his sister, Hahnah advocates in a Color of Change campaign addressed to law enforcement officials. “This includes but is not limited to 911 call recordings, transcripts, and medical examiner reports.”
Williams also calls for the termination of the involved officers, along with the release of their full names and employment records. She contends that Williams was kneeling behind furniture inside of his home when he was shot.
“Such an egregious disregard for my brother’s life speaks to the culture of policing in DeKalb County and across the country,” Williams continues. “Police officers are rarely held accountable for killing, harassing and assaulting Black people and my family is committed to doing everything in our power to ensure that these officers are held accountable and that other families in DeKalb County don’t have to endure what we have had to go through.”
Williams also writes that her brother was offered little humanity during his death once officers kicked down the door, and was not administered aid in a timely fashion which could have saved his life.
A private autopsy report orchestrated by Williams’ family found that he slowly bled out, leaving his pulse at a slow rate. His body laid inside of the home for an hour before it was removed and his family was not notified of his death until 24 hours later.
Reportedly all of the involved officers have not been fired or charged, but law enforcement officials told 11 Alive that two investigations are underway.
Police maintain that under the circumstances, the officers acted justly.
Williams’s family described him as a fun loving youngest sibling of six children who enjoyed spending time with his nieces and trading stocks.
SEE ALSO:
Historic $10 Million Settlement For Andre Hill’s Police Killing In Columbus Is Called ‘The Right Thing’
Fired Atlanta Cop Charged With Murdering Rayshard Brooks By Shooting Him In The Back Is Cleared To Return To Work
110 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
110 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Ashton Pinke, 271 of 110
2. Andrew Brown, 422 of 110
3. Matthew Williams, 353 of 110
4. Daunte Wright, 20Source:Twitter/@MeritLaw 4 of 110
5. Marvin D. Scott III, 26Source:GoFundMe 5 of 110
6. Kurt Reinhold, 42Source:Getty 6 of 110
7. McHale Rose, 197 of 110
8. Xzavier Hill, 18Source:Change.org 8 of 110
9. Frederick Cox, 18Source:Facebook/Tenicka Shannon 9 of 110
10. Patrick Warren Sr.Source:Patrick Warren Jr. 10 of 110
11. Carl Dorsey III, 3911 of 110
12. Dolal Idd, 23Source:GoFundMe 12 of 110
13. Andre' Hill, 4713 of 110
14. Joshua Feast14 of 110
15. Maurice GordonSource:Mercury LLC 15 of 110
16. Casey Goodson Jr.Source:Walton + Brown, LLP 16 of 110
17. Rodney ApplewhiteSource:Ben Crump 17 of 110
18. A.J. Crooms18 of 110
19. Sincere Pierce19 of 110
20. Walter Wallace Jr.20 of 110
21. Marcellis Stinnette, teen killed by police in Waukegan, IllinoisSource:Twitter 21 of 110
22. Jonathan Price22 of 110
23. Deon Kay23 of 110
24. Daniel Prude24 of 110
25. Damian Daniels25 of 110
26. Dijon Kizzee26 of 110
27. Trayford PellerinSource:GoFundMe 27 of 110
28. David McAtee28 of 110
29. Natosha “Tony” McDade29 of 110
30. George Floyd30 of 110
31. Yassin Mohamed31 of 110
32. Finan H. Berhe32 of 110
33. Sean ReedSource:Twitter 33 of 110
34. Steven Demarco TaylorSource:S. Lee Merritt 34 of 110
35. Ariane McCreeSource:The Herald/YouTube 35 of 110
36. Terrance Franklin36 of 110
37. Miles HallSource:KRON4 37 of 110
38. Darius TarverSource:S. Lee Merritt 38 of 110
39. William Green39 of 110
40. Samuel David Mallard, 1940 of 110
41. Kwame "KK" Jones, 17Source:facebook 41 of 110
42. De’von Bailey, 1942 of 110
43. Christopher Whitfield, 3143 of 110
44. Anthony Hill, 2644 of 110
45. De'Von Bailey, 1945 of 110
46. Eric Logan, 5446 of 110
47. Jamarion Robinson, 2647 of 110
48. Gregory Hill Jr., 3048 of 110
49. JaQuavion Slaton, 2049 of 110
50. Ryan Twyman, 2450 of 110
51. Brandon Webber, 2051 of 110
52. Jimmy Atchison, 2152 of 110
53. Willie McCoy, 2053 of 110
54. Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., 2154 of 110
55. D’ettrick Griffin, 1855 of 110
56. Jemel Roberson, 26Source:false 56 of 110
57. DeAndre Ballard, 23Source:false 57 of 110
58. Botham Shem Jean, 26Source:false 58 of 110
59. Antwon Rose Jr., 17Source:false 59 of 110
60. Robert Lawrence White, 41Source:false 60 of 110
61. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 61 of 110
62. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 62 of 110
63. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 63 of 110
64. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 64 of 110
65. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 65 of 110
66. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 66 of 110
67. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 67 of 110
68. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 68 of 110
69. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 69 of 110
70. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 70 of 110
71. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 71 of 110
72. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 72 of 110
73. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 73 of 110
74. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 74 of 110
75. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 75 of 110
76. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 76 of 110
77. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 77 of 110
78. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 78 of 110
79. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 79 of 110
80. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 80 of 110
81. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 81 of 110
82. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 82 of 110
83. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 83 of 110
84. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 84 of 110
85. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 85 of 110
86. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 86 of 110
87. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 87 of 110
88. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 88 of 110
89. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 89 of 110
90. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 90 of 110
91. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 91 of 110
92. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 92 of 110
93. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 93 of 110
94. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 94 of 110
95. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 95 of 110
96. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 96 of 110
97. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 97 of 110
98. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 98 of 110
99. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 99 of 110
100. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 100 of 110
101. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 101 of 110
102. Stephon Clark, 22Source:false 102 of 110
103. Danny Ray Thomas, 34Source:false 103 of 110
104. DeJuan Guillory, 27Source:false 104 of 110
105. Patrick Harmon, 50105 of 110
106. Jonathan Hart, 21106 of 110
107. Maurice Granton, 24107 of 110
108. Julius Johnson, 23108 of 110
109. Jamee Johnson, 22Source:S. Lee Merritt 109 of 110
110. Michael Dean, 28Source:S. Lee Merritt 110 of 110
‘Egregious Disregard’: Family Of Black Man Fatally Shot By Georgia Cops Launch Justice Petition was originally published on newsone.com