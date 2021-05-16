Third Annual “Urban One Honors” Spotlights Women Leading The Change

Arts & Entertainment
| 05.16.21
Dismiss
Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Urban One Honors

Source: Urban One / Urban One

The Urban One Honors awards ceremony is back this year with its annual commemoration of Black excellence, especially as it relates to Black women.

This year’s show is set to be hosted by Grammy Award-winning gospel artist, author, and syndicated radio personality Erica Campbell along with award-winning journalist, author, and news anchor Roland Martin. It is scheduled to be televised on TV One at 9 p.m ET on May 16.

The theme of this year’s show is “Women Leading the Change” and will highlight the extraordinary contributions of women in business, media, health, politics that have led to impactful change within the Black community.

Of all the amazing accomplishments Black women conquered, CASSIUS is honoring Stacey Abrams. Abrams is the 47-year old Madison, Wisconsin native that has helped shape the voice of future leaders since she was a 17-year-old speechwriter for a congressional campaign and later the only undergraduate student on the staff of Maynard Jackson, Atlanta’s first Black mayor,

The show is hosted by radio personality Erica Campbell and Roland Martin– both of whom are honored to celebrate black women.

“Black women played a crucial role in saving our democracy in 2020,” he said. “Not just in the election, but also on the ground in numerous cities fighting for freedom. I’m proud to join Urban One in honoring these American sheroes.”

Check out how Urban One Honors is celebrating Women Leading The Change in the video above.

Third Annual “Urban One Honors” Spotlights Women Leading The Change  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Vanessa Bryant And The Girls Visit Kobe Bryant’s Basketball Hall of Fame Exhibit
 10 hours ago
05.17.21
Bill Maher Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Getting Vaccine
 22 hours ago
05.17.21
‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Star Mo Fayne Pleads Guilty In PPP Loan Fraud Case
 22 hours ago
05.17.21
Vanessa Bryant’s NBA Hall of Fame Speech For Kobe Bryant [Video]
 23 hours ago
05.17.21
Cathy Hughes Talks Urban One Honors, #DMXUnscensored + More
 3 days ago
05.17.21
5 items
5 Black Women Who Made History This Year
 3 days ago
05.17.21
Another Accuser Alleges T.I. & Tiny Forced Her To Have Sex With Nelly
 3 days ago
05.14.21
‘Urban One Honors’ Honoree Robin Rue Simmons Is A Trailblazer for Reparations
 3 days ago
05.14.21
Skepta & Nike Collaborate on New “Bloody Chrome” Colorway for Air Max Tailwind & ‘Phantom Boot’
 3 days ago
05.14.21
10 items
Mask Off?: CDC Issues New Guidelines Saying Vaccinated People Can Ditch Face Coverings, Twitter Skeptical
 3 days ago
05.17.21
15 items
J. Cole Confirms Rumored 2013 Altercation With Diddy On ‘The Off-Season’
 3 days ago
05.17.21
Florida Man Sentenced To 6 Years For Using PPP Money To Cop A Lamborghini
 3 days ago
05.14.21
J. Cole Talks About His Fistfight With Puff Daddy On New Album
 3 days ago
05.14.21
10 items
Fashion Flashback: The Fly & Fabulous At The 2020 Urban One Honors Awards
 3 days ago
05.17.21
Photos
Close