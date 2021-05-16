Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Vanessa Bryant’s NBA Hall of Fame Speech For Kobe Bryant [Video]

Rest in power the legend.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
2021 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

Source: Maddie Meyer / Getty

Saturday, May 15 was bittersweet for NBA fans as the legendary Kobe Bryant was inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame. The late basketball icon’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, presented a stirring speech to honor her husband’s enshrinement among NBA legends.

Also on stage was Michael Jordan, who graciously accepted her request to be there to introduce Kobe into the Hall of Fame. Vanessa Bryant’s words were straight from the heart, and soaked in the familiarity of a loving spouse and of a mom who lost a child (GIgi Bryant).

“I used to always avoid praising my husband in public because I felt like he got enough praise from his fans around the world, and someone had to bring him back to reality,” she said candidly. “Right now, I’m sure he’s laughing in heaven because I’m about to praise him in public for his accomplishments on one of the most public stages. I can see him now, arms folded, with a huge grin, saying, ‘Isn’t this some sh*t? He’s still winning.”

If you’re a fan of Kobe Bryant, it might get dusty or the pollen count could be high wherever you’re listening to this speech. The induction ceremony took place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. It was originally set to go down in 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic. Some of the other familiar names inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame Class of 2020 includes Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan, Coach Rudy Tomjanovich and Tamika Catchings.

Watch Vanessa Bryant’s full speech below. Rest in power Kobe Bean Bryant and Gigi Bryant.

Vanessa Bryant’s NBA Hall of Fame Speech For Kobe Bryant [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Vanessa Bryant And The Girls Visit Kobe Bryant’s Basketball Hall of Fame Exhibit
 10 hours ago
05.17.21
Bill Maher Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Getting Vaccine
 21 hours ago
05.17.21
‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Star Mo Fayne Pleads Guilty In PPP Loan Fraud Case
 21 hours ago
05.17.21
Vanessa Bryant’s NBA Hall of Fame Speech For Kobe Bryant [Video]
 22 hours ago
05.17.21
Cathy Hughes Talks Urban One Honors, #DMXUnscensored + More
 3 days ago
05.17.21
5 items
5 Black Women Who Made History This Year
 3 days ago
05.17.21
Another Accuser Alleges T.I. & Tiny Forced Her To Have Sex With Nelly
 3 days ago
05.14.21
‘Urban One Honors’ Honoree Robin Rue Simmons Is A Trailblazer for Reparations
 3 days ago
05.14.21
Skepta & Nike Collaborate on New “Bloody Chrome” Colorway for Air Max Tailwind & ‘Phantom Boot’
 3 days ago
05.14.21
10 items
Mask Off?: CDC Issues New Guidelines Saying Vaccinated People Can Ditch Face Coverings, Twitter Skeptical
 3 days ago
05.17.21
15 items
J. Cole Confirms Rumored 2013 Altercation With Diddy On ‘The Off-Season’
 3 days ago
05.17.21
Florida Man Sentenced To 6 Years For Using PPP Money To Cop A Lamborghini
 3 days ago
05.14.21
J. Cole Talks About His Fistfight With Puff Daddy On New Album
 3 days ago
05.14.21
10 items
Fashion Flashback: The Fly & Fabulous At The 2020 Urban One Honors Awards
 3 days ago
05.17.21
Photos
Close