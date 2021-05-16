Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Bill Maher Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Getting Vaccine

Welp.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Bill Maher during an appearance on NBC&apos;s &apos;The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.&apos;

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

Americans got served another reminder that the vaccine does not make you 100% immune to COVID-19. Bill Maher has tested positive after getting his shots.

As spotted on The Daily Beast political commentator will have to take a timeout in the next coming days. Earlier this week Real Time With Bill Maher released a statement on their official Twitter account saying the New York City native has contracted the virus. According to the post he arrived for a shoot last week it was determined that production had to be shut down immediately.

“The Friday, May 14th taping of Real Time With Bill Maher has been cancelled. Bill tested positive during weekly staff PCR testing for COVID. He is fully vaccinated and as a result is asymptomatic and feels fine. Real Time production has taken every precaution following COVID CDC guidelines. No other staff or crew members have tested positive at this time. The show will be rescheduled at a later date” the statement said.

After the story broke Bill took the time to update his fans on his status via a Tweet. “Thanks to all wishing me get well – hard to do since I feel perfectly fine, but I appreciate it! Most upset about ending my streak going back to 1993 of never missing a Politically Incorrect or Real Time episode. Oh well, even Cal Ripken had to sit one out at some point.”

At this time it is unclear when production on the HBO show will commence again or if he will resume shooting from his backyard.

Photo:

Bill Maher Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Getting Vaccine  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Vanessa Bryant And The Girls Visit Kobe Bryant’s Basketball Hall of Fame Exhibit
 10 hours ago
05.17.21
Bill Maher Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Getting Vaccine
 21 hours ago
05.17.21
‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Star Mo Fayne Pleads Guilty In PPP Loan Fraud Case
 21 hours ago
05.17.21
Vanessa Bryant’s NBA Hall of Fame Speech For Kobe Bryant [Video]
 22 hours ago
05.17.21
Cathy Hughes Talks Urban One Honors, #DMXUnscensored + More
 3 days ago
05.17.21
5 items
5 Black Women Who Made History This Year
 3 days ago
05.17.21
Another Accuser Alleges T.I. & Tiny Forced Her To Have Sex With Nelly
 3 days ago
05.14.21
‘Urban One Honors’ Honoree Robin Rue Simmons Is A Trailblazer for Reparations
 3 days ago
05.14.21
Skepta & Nike Collaborate on New “Bloody Chrome” Colorway for Air Max Tailwind & ‘Phantom Boot’
 3 days ago
05.14.21
10 items
Mask Off?: CDC Issues New Guidelines Saying Vaccinated People Can Ditch Face Coverings, Twitter Skeptical
 3 days ago
05.17.21
15 items
J. Cole Confirms Rumored 2013 Altercation With Diddy On ‘The Off-Season’
 3 days ago
05.17.21
Florida Man Sentenced To 6 Years For Using PPP Money To Cop A Lamborghini
 3 days ago
05.14.21
J. Cole Talks About His Fistfight With Puff Daddy On New Album
 3 days ago
05.14.21
10 items
Fashion Flashback: The Fly & Fabulous At The 2020 Urban One Honors Awards
 3 days ago
05.17.21
Photos
Close