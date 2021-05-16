Sports
It Only Took 8 Years: Chris Webber Finally Elected To The Basketball Hall of Fame

He's been eligible for the Hall of Fame since 2013. 

Chris Webber, Paul Pierce, Ben Wallace & Chris Bosh Heading To Hall of Fame

Source: GEORGE FREY / Getty

This decision took entirely too long, but it is finally happening.

Former NBA All-Star Chris Webber is finally getting the recognition he deserves and will be elected to the basketball Hall of Fame, several sources revealed to ESPN’s The Undefeated.

Webber was announced as a part of the 2021 Hall of Fame class that will also include Ben Wallace, Paul Pierce, and Chris Bosh on Sunday (May.16). During his playing career, Webber was named the 1994 NBA Rookie of the Year, named to the 5 All-Star teams and five All-NBA teams while averaging an impressive 20.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 4.8 assists during his 15 years in the league.

Webber hit his stride during his time with the Sacramento Kings, instantly turning the franchise into a powerhouse in the Western Conference. During his time with the Kings, the team made the playoffs in each of the six years he suited up for the franchise and made the Western Conference finals in 2002. Unfortunately, they couldn’t get past the unstoppable duo of Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant, and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Webber was also a leader on the vaunted Michigan Wolverines “Fab Five” team that also featured Jalen Rose, Juwan Howard, Jimmy King, and Ray Jackson, leading them to the 1993 NCAA championship game.

Webber’s selection is a long time coming. He’s been eligible for the Hall of Fame since 2013.

Congrats to him and the other players selected.

Close