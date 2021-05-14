Spirit.Ed: Dogfish Head Has Canned Cocktails Ready For Your Outdoor Soirees

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

In the craft brew scene, Dogfish Head has made a significant mark as one of the finest breweries in the nation but they’re also involved in the spirits side too. Via their Dogfish Head Disterilly arm, the “Off-Centered” gang rolled out some new canned cocktails and we had the pleasure of trying them out.

Canned or pre-made cocktails aren’t a new thing but they’re starting to find a resurgence in this new world of convenience and expediency. Before I learned to make a lot of the drinks I enjoy myself, I dabbled in a few of these concoctions and many of them were average at best. I’m happy to report that Dogfish Head has managed to make a nice array of adult beverages in a can that you can be proud to share at your next gathering.

I began with the Strawberry & Honeyberry Vodka Lemonade, and most should know that my (slowly dissolving) disdain for vodka is well-documented via this channel. Vodka largely takes on the flavor of what’s added to it and that is no exception to the S&H Vodka Lemonade. There’s literally almost no boozy taste to speak of and it’s refreshing as one could expect from a fruit-flavored adult lemonade. I could see me grabbing a few of these and handing them out at my next gathering should I not be in the mood to mix and make my own.

Next up on the list was the Blueberry Shrub Vodka Soda, which poured into my glass with beautiful color and inviting aromas. Like the lemonade, this vodka soda’s boozy taste was nonexistent and I dare say a touch tastier than the previous drink. In fact, I immediately began to wonder why I haven’t had something like this sooner in my drinking journey. Again, knowing how vodka usually works, I was expected to taste the flavors depicted on the can and it delivered as promised.

I saved the last of the trio, Cherry Bergamot Whiskey Sour, for last due to my love of all things whiskeys. At first, I was a bit disappointed in this drink as the first sip felt harsh in comparison to the vodka-based drinks. Something about the whiskey stood out above the cherry and bergamot in a way I didn’t expect but as time went on, it began to work for me. Of the three, this is the only drink I felt a need to add ice to the glass but what is key for all three drinks is that they should be served very cold and up if you can take it.

The ABV for the cocktails hovers around seven percent so knocking down two shouldn’t put anyone down too much. I enjoyed each of the drinks with dinner and found that they didn’t interfere at all with my dining experience. Again, the vodka-based drinks are the superior offerings but the cherry bergamot whiskey cocktail has its place in the mix. I encourage folks to find these cocktails at your local liquor or beer and wine store and set the tone for your next backyard jam or a low-key kickback.

Learn more about Dogfish Head’s canned cocktails by following this link.

As always, sip safely and surely.

