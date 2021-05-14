Celebrity News
Skepta & Nike Collaborate on New “Bloody Chrome” Colorway for Air Max Tailwind & ‘Phantom Boot’

The kicks are bloody good...

Nike Air Max Tailwind V x Skepta

Source: Nike / NIke

Looks like U.K. rapper Skepta and Nike will continue their relationship as Nike has just revealed their latest collaborative creation, but one silhouette is not exactly for everyone.

On Thursday (May 13), Nike revealed that the latest addition to their Skepta collection will be a new colorway of the classic Air Max Tail Wind V and a football “Phantom boot” for grid iron workers who take to the field on any given Sunday. The “Bloody Chrome” colorways of the upcoming silhouettes will surely standout and catch eyes like Julio Jones catches footballs as it’s detailed pattern was meant to do.

“The two silhouettes share a wealth of design details — the red butterfly print applied to the uppers continues Skepta’s exploration of creative metamorphosis, while the chrome Swooshes and soleplate on the Phantom are inspired by the silver jewelry that’s an integral part of Skepta’s style. As on the previous Tailwind V x Skepta, the heels of both the red Phantom and the Air Max feature a subtle iridescent material as an eye-catching nod to the thermographic cover art of Skepta’s 2019 album “Ignorance Is Bliss.”

Dope.

As to why Skepta was inspired to take on some football cleats, he explains his love stems not only from the game itself, but the culture that revolves around it.

“I love the culture around football as much as the game; I’m really into the culture of football jerseys for what they represent. They represent ‘team,’” he says. “Going to matches is sick too. When you go to a match, you experience live people, live audio, all the things that the TV might miss …you really feel it more than see it or hear it when you’re there.”

The Nike Phantom x Skepta and “Bloody Chrome” Nike Tailwind V x Skepta it set to drop this June 12. Will you be picking up either pair? Both maybe? Let us know in the comments section below.

