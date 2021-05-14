Another Accuser Alleges T.I. & Tiny Forced Her To Have Sex With Nelly

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

The sexual assault allegations continue to mount against T.I. and Tiny. Now fellow Hip-Hop artist Nelly is involved.

As spotted on Madame Noire, another unidentified woman has come forward with some serious allegations against the couple, claiming they forced her to have sex with Nelly in 2014.

In a heart-wrenching video shared on Instagram on an account named @notyourmodelvictim back in February, it details numerous sexual allegations that have been levied against the Atlanta rapper and his wife.

The caption for the post reads:

“The following allegations are apart of a criminal referral sent to the following agencies: California Attorney Generals Office, Georgia Attorney Generals office, United States Attorneys Office for the Northern District of Georgia and the Central District of California, and the Los Angeles District Attorneys office.

One allegation in particular that stands out is the story from “Jane Doe 4,” which is told by a narrator who reveals the alleged victim was approached by Tiny to be the “couple’s assistant” in 2005 but was never compensated for her work.

The narrator details, “on one occasion T.I. stood over her, and Tiny stood close by as T.I. forced her to open her mouth and swallow eight ecstasy pills.”. The narrator continues, “Throughout the duration of her time with T.I. and Tiny, the duo forced her to engage in sexual acts with different women against her will. In 2014, T.I. and Tiny forced her to have sexual intercourse with rapper Nelly against her will.”

Through their attorney, Steve Sadow, the couple has denied all allegations and said in a statement on their behalf:

“The Harrises are still waiting for the accusers to reveal themselves publicly. By continuing to hide behind anonymous allegations, the unnamed accusers effectively render themselves not credible and unworthy of belief. We say: let the light shine on their identities so we can go about disproving these scurrilous accusations.”

We will continue to monitor this situation as it develops.

Photo: Manny Hernandez / Getty

