News
HomeNews

Guests Cathy Hughes & Neely Fuller Jr. l The Carl Nelson Show

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

Dr. Frances Cress Welsings’ mentor Neely Fuller Jr. returns to discuss his tome on Racism/White Supremacy. He claims if you don’t understand how the system of RWS works and all that it entails then, everything else you think you understand will only serve to confuse you. Before we hear from Mr. Fuller, Radio One Founder Cathy Hughes previews this weekend’s Urban One Honors TV show. We’ll start this afternoon with Sister Pam Africa from the Move Organization talking about today’s anniversary of the Move bombing in Philadelphia.

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 4 pm ET. 3 pm CT., 1 pm PT.,9 pm GMT. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.✊🏿

 

Carl Nelson Show

Guests Cathy Hughes & Neely Fuller Jr. l The Carl Nelson Show  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Tiffany Haddish’s Short Buzz Cut Maybe Coming To Daytime Television
 5 hours ago
05.14.21
‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Star Samira Wiley Welcomes Baby Girl With Wife Lauren Morelli
 17 hours ago
05.14.21
19 items
Happy Birthday Stevie Wonder! Here’s 19 Classic Photos Of Him & His Celeb Friends
 20 hours ago
05.14.21
DJ Khaled Blasted For Sharing Twerk Videos During Ramadan
 21 hours ago
05.14.21
Yara Shahidi Collaborated With Adidas With To Create Yara Shahidi Superstar Shoes
 22 hours ago
05.14.21
T-Pain Hops On Instagram Live With Mark Zuckerberg To Speak About His DMs Dilemma
 23 hours ago
05.14.21
Death Row Records Launches ‘The Death Row Experience’ Virtual Museum
 23 hours ago
05.14.21
Heartbreaking: Tank Reveals He’s Going ‘Completely’ Deaf In His Right Ear & Losing Hearing In His Left
 1 day ago
05.13.21
Olympic Runner Caster Semenya Ironically Arrested For Speeding
 2 days ago
05.13.21
10 items
Joe Budden Trashes Co-Host & 10 Other Industry Beefs Caught On-Air
 2 days ago
05.13.21
8 items
The Porsha Williams Playbook: 8 Celebs Who Dated Their Friend’s Ex
 2 days ago
05.13.21
Sherri Shepherd Shows Off Her Snatched Figure In An All-Red Bodysuit And We’re Here For It!
 3 days ago
05.12.21
9 items
Porsha, Porsha, Porsha: #BlackTwitter Goes In On Porsha And Simon’s Scandalous Engagement
 3 days ago
05.12.21
7 items
Balling On A Budget: Cheap Meals That Taste Good & Won’t Break The Bank
 3 days ago
05.12.21
Photos
Close