DJ Khaled Blasted For Sharing Twerk Videos During Ramadan

As the holy period of Ramadan comes to an end, many Muslims are expressing disappointment towards DJ Khaled, who was raised in the faith, for his recent actions. Apparently, DJ Khaled shared clips of a video shoot with women twerking during a sacred time for Muslims thus garnering heavy criticism.

TMZ noted that DJ Khaled’s sharing of the clip is most likely for a track from his Khaled Khaled album titled “Body In Motion” with Lil Baby and gave fans some behind-the-scenes footage.

Given that Ramadan is the holiest time of the year for Muslims, some felt that his sharing of the footage went against his religion and was insensitive due to the issues between Israel and Palestine. DJ Khaled is of Palestinian descent and said to be a devout Muslim.

While some are blasting DJ Khaled for the video, others also shot criticism his way for not speaking up for his people and the situation they’re enduring but he has done so via his Instagram page.

