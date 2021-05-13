Pyer Moss’ Kerby Jean-Raymond Making History As First Black American Designer To Show at Paris Haute Couture Week

Style & Fashion
As cities around the globe begin to reopen, the fashion world is ready to show out.

In the process, fashion plans to make history as Pyer Moss’ Kerby Jean-Raymond will become the first Black American designer to show at Paris Haute Couture week which kicks off this summer (set to take place from July 5 to July 8). As noted by The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, Jean-Raymond was invited by the Chambre Syndicale de la Couture.

Additional guest members on the upcoming guests include Aelis, Aganovich, Azzaro, Christophe Josse, Georges Hobeika, Imane Ayissi, Julie De Libran, Rahul Mishra, Rvdk Ronald Van Der Kemp, Yuima Nakazato, Ulyana Sergeenko and Zuhair Murad.

The news caps off an exciting time for the Brooklyn-based designer who recently revealed that he’d be showing at New York Fashion Week for the first time in two years and was also appointed Vice President, Creative Direction of Reebok.

“I am thrilled to be evolving my role at Reebok and joining the leadership team as the head of Creative Direction,” said Jean-Raymond in a statement when he was appointed back in September 2020. “I welcome this opportunity to help invigorate the brand with new ideas, while also focusing on instilling a sense of social purpose into our work.”

Jean-Raymond also made history, as Kamal Harris rocked a Pyer Moss camel coat during an appearance at the National Mall in Washington DC for a memorial to honor the Americans who have died from COVID.

 

was originally published on cassiuslife.com

