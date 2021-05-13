Rickey Smiley Morning Show
H.E.R. Shares Her Biggest Influences, Winning An Oscar, & Upcoming Acting Opportunities [WATCH]

Newly Oscar award-winning H.E.R. is making her presence know by winning one award at a time.  From performing “America The Beautiful” at the Super Bowl to her amazing Prince tribute at the Emmys, winning a Grammy for “Song Of the Year” and on top of all that, we can now add Academy Award, H.E.R is almost to EGOT status.

She shares what’s next in her career, how it felt to win at the Oscars, and her anonymity.

