Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Yara Shahidi Collaborated With Adidas With To Create Yara Shahidi Superstar Shoes

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
ABC's "Black-ish" - Season Seven

Source: Kwaku Alston / Getty

Yara Shahidi is by far one of my favorite celebrities. The Grownish actress uses her voice to advocate for underserved communities, and frequents the best dressed list of just about every red carpet show known to man. The 21-year-old actress is taking her love for fashion to the next level with her latest collaboration with Adidas.

Per the Adidas website they wrote, “You can’t put Yara Shahidi in a box. She’s a definitive voice of her generation. In this collaboration with adidas, she’s created a platform to elevate and empower youth culture. These adidas Superstar shoes mix ’60s vibes with elements of Shahidi’s Iranian heritage and Black roots. The leather upper flashes suede on the signature 3-Stripes and heel tab.”

The re-imaged Yara Shahidi Superstar Shoes were inspired by her Iranian and African-American heritage with a goal of encouraging young adults to take up space and be the change they want to be in the world. Who better to spearhead this collaboration than Yara?

Via the Adidas Originals Instagram page, they wrote, “Reconnecting through ReCreation.

Presenting a new capsule from Yara Shahidi (@yarashahidi) and adidas Originals – bold designs informed by the young creative’s heritage, that show the power of embracing our roots and reimagining our identities. Available exclusively in North America on May 13th through adidas.com, adidas CONFIRMED, and select retailers.”

This is such a dope collaboration. Yara continues to find innovative ways to use her voice and her platform. You can check out her new collection on the Adidas website.  What do you think? Are you loving this new collab?

 

DON’T MISS…

5 Times Yara Shahidi Shut The Fashion Game Down

5 Must-Have Items From The adidas x IVY PARK ‘Black Pack’ Drop

Hello Curvy: How These Plus-Size Style & Beauty Influencers Rate The Ivy Park ‘Drip 2’ Collection

Yara Shahidi Collaborated With Adidas With To Create Yara Shahidi Superstar Shoes  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Tiffany Haddish’s Short Buzz Cut Maybe Coming To Daytime Television
 5 hours ago
05.14.21
‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Star Samira Wiley Welcomes Baby Girl With Wife Lauren Morelli
 17 hours ago
05.14.21
19 items
Happy Birthday Stevie Wonder! Here’s 19 Classic Photos Of Him & His Celeb Friends
 20 hours ago
05.14.21
DJ Khaled Blasted For Sharing Twerk Videos During Ramadan
 21 hours ago
05.14.21
Yara Shahidi Collaborated With Adidas With To Create Yara Shahidi Superstar Shoes
 22 hours ago
05.14.21
T-Pain Hops On Instagram Live With Mark Zuckerberg To Speak About His DMs Dilemma
 23 hours ago
05.14.21
Death Row Records Launches ‘The Death Row Experience’ Virtual Museum
 23 hours ago
05.14.21
Heartbreaking: Tank Reveals He’s Going ‘Completely’ Deaf In His Right Ear & Losing Hearing In His Left
 1 day ago
05.13.21
Olympic Runner Caster Semenya Ironically Arrested For Speeding
 2 days ago
05.13.21
10 items
Joe Budden Trashes Co-Host & 10 Other Industry Beefs Caught On-Air
 2 days ago
05.13.21
8 items
The Porsha Williams Playbook: 8 Celebs Who Dated Their Friend’s Ex
 2 days ago
05.13.21
Sherri Shepherd Shows Off Her Snatched Figure In An All-Red Bodysuit And We’re Here For It!
 3 days ago
05.12.21
9 items
Porsha, Porsha, Porsha: #BlackTwitter Goes In On Porsha And Simon’s Scandalous Engagement
 3 days ago
05.12.21
7 items
Balling On A Budget: Cheap Meals That Taste Good & Won’t Break The Bank
 3 days ago
05.12.21
Photos
Close