Ciara Is 10 Lbs Shy Of Her Post Baby Weight Loss Goal After Partnering With WW As A Brand Ambassador

Ciara - 2019 American Music Awards

Ciara has been documenting her weight loss journey with WW since the birth of her baby boy, Win. The singer, who has released 28 lbs so far, let us know she is just 10 lbs shy of her target weight.

 

In an Instagram post she wrote, “The struggle is real! But, WE GOT THIS! Down 2lbs for week 1 of my 5 week plan I created for myself! The last 10lbs are the hardest, post baby, but I’m determined! Doing it @WWstyle! I’m going to see you 4 weeks from now, and mission will be accomplished! I need your support! Let’s go! Let’s be great together! 💃🏽💪🏽 #wwambassador (People following the WW program can expect to lose 1-2 lbs/week)”

Ciara has been following WW’s new Digital 360 (D360) plan to help her reach her health and health and wellness goals. A combination of coaches as well as live and on-demand wellness experiences are what helped inspire Ciara along her journey.

In 4 weeks, Ciara plans to release her last 10 lbs. Definitely an attainable goal! She has come a long way and she’s done it gracefully. Updates like this are important because it shows the human side of celebrities and healthy ways to address weight loss goals. In the age of natural, rapid snapbacks, its refreshing to see someone take their time to work towards their goals. What do you think? Does Ciara’s fitness updates inspire you?

Ciara Is 10 Lbs Shy Of Her Post Baby Weight Loss Goal After Partnering With WW As A Brand Ambassador  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

