Working Divas Wednesday | How to Build Business Relationships and Your Brand

Karen Vaughn chats with Media Expert Sheila Eldridge on building your business, relationships, and brand. Plus, she reveals the one business tip she received from music legends Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.
This interview covers:
- Transition from your 9-5 to entrepreneurship
- Building meaningful relationships
- Expanding your product or service
- Brand building
- and more
The future is female!💃🏽 We can learn from each other’s wins and challenges. Listen to every Wednesday at 2:20pm as Karen Vaughn highlights divine women in business and how they work it! If you would like to be featured tag Karen on IG @karenvaughn. #workingdivawednesday
Miles Ahead Entertainment & Broadcasting CEO Sheila Eldridge has acquired more than 25 years of experience in the fields of broadcasting, corporate communications, integrated marketing, event activation and public relations.
American History and Culture, AARP, Essence Communications, Hyundai Motor America, McDonald’s and United Healthcare. Miles Ahead Broadcasting multimedia production studio syndicates the highly successful two time Gracie Award winning Café Mocha radio show, affectionately known as “radio from a woman’s perspective’ that airs in over 40 markets around the country and on SiriusXM Channel 141 weekly. MAEB and its principal, Sheila Eldridge, have been recognized with numerous awards over the years for the company’s stellar work and certified by various government agencies.