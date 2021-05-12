Working Divas Wednesday | How to Build Business Relationships and Your Brand

Karen Vaughn chats with Media Expert Sheila Eldridge on building your business, relationships, and brand. Plus, she reveals the one business tip she received from music legends Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. This interview covers: Transition from your 9-5 to entrepreneurship Building meaningful relationships Expanding your product or service Brand building and more The future is female!💃🏽 We can learn from each other’s wins and challenges. Listen to every Wednesday at 2:20pm as Karen Vaughn highlights divine women in business and how they work it! If you would like to be featured tag Karen on IG @karenvaughn. #workingdivawednesday SHEILA ELDRIDGE BIO Miles Ahead Entertainment & Broadcasting CEO Sheila Eldridge has acquired more than 25 years of experience in the fields of broadcasting, corporate communications, integrated marketing, event activation and public relations.

She is a graduate of Howard University’s School of Communications in Washington, D.C. where she began her professional career in communications at WHUR-FM. She later completed an advance program at UCLA specializing in Crisis Management and New Communications Technology.

After spending several years in corporate America, Eldridge knew she was destined for entrepreneurship and founded Orchid Communications, a full-service communications firm. With offices in Los Angeles, Atlanta and New Jersey Orchid’s roster of clients included such entertainers as Janet Jackson, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, the O’Jays, Ice T, En Vogue, Phyllis Hyman, and Yolanda Adams to name a few. Drawing on her knowledge from UCLA along with her astute business savvy, Orchid Communications expanded its services to target corporate brands and sponsorship thus rebranding the firm today as Miles Ahead Entertainment & Broadcasting www.milesaheadentertainment.com.

American History and Culture, AARP, Essence Communications, Hyundai Motor America, McDonald’s and United Healthcare. Miles Ahead Broadcasting multimedia production studio syndicates the highly successful two time Gracie Award winning Café Mocha radio show, affectionately known as “radio from a woman’s perspective’ that airs in over 40 markets around the country and on SiriusXM Channel 141 weekly. MAEB and its principal, Sheila Eldridge, have been recognized with numerous awards over the years for the company’s stellar work and certified by various government agencies.

