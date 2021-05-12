Style & Fashion
Porsche and Aimé Leon Dore Tease New “911 Super Carrera” Collab for 2021

Aimé Leon Dore and Porsche are teaming up once again, both companies teasing a new “911 Super Carrera” collab for 2021 on their social media accounts. The marriage between the vaunted luxury automaker and the chic Queens, NY-based streetwear label gave us last year’s plush restored 911 Carrera 4 (type 964). Not much has been revealed of their latest team-up other than “coming soon,” but car enthusiasts and fashionistas alike are sure to be thrilled with the result.

ALD founder Teddy Santis spoke with pride about the partnership. “Working together with Porsche on this project has been a dream come true,” he said in a 2020 statement. “It has been a deeply humbling experience to be entrusted with a project of such importance to the Porsche community and to work together on a design that has been so instrumental in shaping my own outlook and aspirations.”

New York Fashion Week 2020 saw the duo employ the same materials from ALD’s Fall/Winter 2020 collection in the 911 Carrera 4, adorning it with immoderate fabrics like Loro Piana houndstooth and Schott sunflower leather. They also dropped themed apparel and accessories to celebrate the pairing, including coaches jackets, tees, and pullovers.

Kjell Gruner, VP of Marketing at Porsche AG praised Santis’ work on the restoration and said, “Teddy is as much a Porsche fan as we are, and we are delighted to see his inspiration and creativity applied to the 911. His interpretation is visually stunning and also shows unique features for a 964 – it’s a true one-of-a kind.”

Porsche and Aimé Leon Dore Tease New “911 Super Carrera” Collab for 2021  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

