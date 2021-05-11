Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Cathy Hughes Talks Urban One Honors, Stories Of DMX, & More Coming To TVOne [WATCH]

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

This weekend the 3rd Annual Urban One Honors airs Sunday, May 16th at 9 pm Eastern on TV One and Simulcast on Cleo TV.  It’s all being hosted by Roland Martin and Erica Campbell, with performances by our very own Brat, Jazmine Sullivan, LeAndria Johnson, Avery Sunshine, Kim Burse, and more. Our founder Cathy Hughes sat in on the show to discuss Urban One Honors, past stories of DMX, and more to come about TVOne.

 CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Cathy Hughes Moderates A Staller Panel At The Maternal and Infant Health Summit

79 photos Launch gallery

Cathy Hughes Moderates A Staller Panel At The Maternal and Infant Health Summit

Continue reading Cathy Hughes Moderates A Staller Panel At The Maternal and Infant Health Summit

Cathy Hughes Moderates A Staller Panel At The Maternal and Infant Health Summit

Cathy Hughes Talks Urban One Honors, Stories Of DMX, & More Coming To TVOne [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Latest
20 items
Dirty Mack Diva: Porsha Williams Confirms Relationship With Ex Of ‘RHOA’ Castmate
 21 hours ago
05.11.21
20 items
Pooh Shiesty Allegedly Seen With Trans Woman, Twitter Sleuths On The Case
 21 hours ago
05.11.21
15 items
Donald Glover Offers Critique Of Film & TV Industry, Folks On Twitter Don’t Know What Canceled Means
 22 hours ago
05.11.21
12 items
Washed Tim Tebow Getting NFL Contract, Twitter Stares In Colin Kaepernick
 1 day ago
05.11.21
Lex Warnick Shaved Her Head Then Won The Bailey Agency’s Instagram Model Search
 1 day ago
05.11.21
Where Are You Yeezy: Kanye West’s 1 Of 1 Goyard Backpack Sells For $55,000.00
 2 days ago
05.10.21
Is Jay-Z Looking To Start His Own Film Production Company?
 2 days ago
05.10.21
10 items
Nicki Minaj Dropping Mixtape On Friday?, Thirst Trap In The Interim
 2 days ago
05.11.21
Kevin Hart Navigates Being A Single Dad In Trailer For Netflix’s ‘Fatherhood’
 2 days ago
05.10.21
8 items
Mariah Carey’s Reaction To YTK’s “Hoodtastic” Spin on Her Song “Shake It Off” Sparks Twitter Debate
 2 days ago
05.11.21
Meghan Markle Sports Princess Diana-Inspired $25K Cartier Watch, ‘Woman Power’ Chain In Rare TV Appearance
 2 days ago
05.10.21
7 items
7 Ways To Get Better Sleep
 2 days ago
05.11.21
7 itemsNickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 - Arrivals
Celebrity Mother’s Day Round Up: Check Out How Ciara, Lala, Lauren London And More Celebrated The Special Day!
 2 days ago
05.10.21
Coko Of SWV Reveals She Witnessed Tragic Event Leading Up To Verzuz With Xscape
 2 days ago
05.10.21
Photos
Close