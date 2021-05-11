Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Cathy Hughes Spills Tea On Wendy Williams & Blasts Rickey’s Dating Life [WATCH]

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

Cathy Hughes sits in for the tea and gives her commentary on what’s going in with Gary’s Tea.  Wendy Williams and her new man Mike Esterman have called it quits.  “She deserves to be with someone who may have more time,” Esterman told Page Six. Ms. Hughes then cleared up some details about herself that were featured in the Wendy Williams movie.  In other news, Porsha Williams is engaged, and Ms. Hughes uses that to ask Rickey about his dating life.

 CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Season 13

Whew Chile, The Ghetto: RHOA Fans Reacts To Porsha Williams' Engagement Announcement

10 photos Launch gallery

Whew Chile, The Ghetto: RHOA Fans Reacts To Porsha Williams' Engagement Announcement

Continue reading Whew Chile, The Ghetto: RHOA Fans Reacts To Porsha Williams’ Engagement Announcement

Whew Chile, The Ghetto: RHOA Fans Reacts To Porsha Williams' Engagement Announcement

Social media has been in an uproar since Porsha Williams made the announcement that she's engaged to Simon Guobadia who is the ex-husband of RHOA's co-star Falynn Guobadia. Since Mother's Day, fans were confused about her recent posts with her hand on Guobadia, a new ring, and her friendly pose with her ex Dennis McKinley.  In Porsha's recent post, the housewife said that she's not friends with Falynn and she had nothing to do with the couple's divorce back in January.  CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! Falynn went on Kandi's Speak On It and described their relationship. She says they met through their husbands because they work in the same industry and she and Porsha clicked. https://www.instagram.com/p/COuDsuBrS73/ If you've seen the show, Porsha also visited the couple's home on an episode of Real Housewives which also makes things interesting. https://www.instagram.com/p/COvPxltBWAG/ Check out how these fans reacted to the announcement. RELATED NEWS: Porsha Williams Confirms Engagement To RHOA Co-Star's Ex-Husband Simon Guobadia HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Cathy Hughes Spills Tea On Wendy Williams & Blasts Rickey’s Dating Life [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Latest
20 items
Dirty Mack Diva: Porsha Williams Confirms Relationship With Ex Of ‘RHOA’ Castmate
 21 hours ago
05.11.21
20 items
Pooh Shiesty Allegedly Seen With Trans Woman, Twitter Sleuths On The Case
 21 hours ago
05.11.21
15 items
Donald Glover Offers Critique Of Film & TV Industry, Folks On Twitter Don’t Know What Canceled Means
 22 hours ago
05.11.21
12 items
Washed Tim Tebow Getting NFL Contract, Twitter Stares In Colin Kaepernick
 1 day ago
05.11.21
Lex Warnick Shaved Her Head Then Won The Bailey Agency’s Instagram Model Search
 1 day ago
05.11.21
Where Are You Yeezy: Kanye West’s 1 Of 1 Goyard Backpack Sells For $55,000.00
 2 days ago
05.10.21
Is Jay-Z Looking To Start His Own Film Production Company?
 2 days ago
05.10.21
10 items
Nicki Minaj Dropping Mixtape On Friday?, Thirst Trap In The Interim
 2 days ago
05.11.21
Kevin Hart Navigates Being A Single Dad In Trailer For Netflix’s ‘Fatherhood’
 2 days ago
05.10.21
8 items
Mariah Carey’s Reaction To YTK’s “Hoodtastic” Spin on Her Song “Shake It Off” Sparks Twitter Debate
 2 days ago
05.11.21
Meghan Markle Sports Princess Diana-Inspired $25K Cartier Watch, ‘Woman Power’ Chain In Rare TV Appearance
 2 days ago
05.10.21
7 items
7 Ways To Get Better Sleep
 2 days ago
05.11.21
7 itemsNickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 - Arrivals
Celebrity Mother’s Day Round Up: Check Out How Ciara, Lala, Lauren London And More Celebrated The Special Day!
 2 days ago
05.10.21
Coko Of SWV Reveals She Witnessed Tragic Event Leading Up To Verzuz With Xscape
 2 days ago
05.10.21
Photos
Close