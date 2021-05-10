Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Is Jay-Z Looking To Start His Own Film Production Company?

Jay's never going to stop hustling, and we ain't knockin' him...

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Ray McGuire for Mayor Jay-Z Nas Diddy

Source: Ray McGuire for Mayor / Youtube

If you thought Jay-Z making bank with the moves he’s been making as of late was enough to have him kick back and take it easy for a minute, think again.

According to TMZ the Hip-Hop icon might be on the verge of starting his own production company as they’ve obtained legal documents that show S. Carter Enterprises has filed “to trademark “2/J” on May 3 for “entertainment services in the nature of creation, development, and production” of television programming, TV series, movies and similar projects.”

Oh word? Jigga’s trying to get in on that feature film paper and judging from his past, he’s not going to stop until he gets a piece of that pie.

Whether making a killing with his music streaming service in Tidal or pocketing a grip with his own cognac, D’Usse or even getting into the legal marijuana market with Monogram, Jay-Z’s been grinding like a man on a mission to make millions even though he’s already a billionaire. Seriously, is there any place or product that Jay-Z hasn’t got some paper from? The man once owned a piece of the Brooklyn Nets for God’s sake.

Now with this new move Jay’s only going to become even a bigger player in the entertainment industry. We suspect Beyoncé’s going to be starring in all kinds of feature films should that be the case.

We. Can’t. Wait.

Is Jay-Z Looking To Start His Own Film Production Company?  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Where Are You Yeezy: Kanye West’s 1 Of 1 Goyard Backpack Sells For $55,000.00
 7 hours ago
05.10.21
Is Jay-Z Looking To Start His Own Film Production Company?
 7 hours ago
05.10.21
Kevin Hart Navigates Being A Single Dad In Trailer For Netflix’s ‘Fatherhood’
 7 hours ago
05.10.21
Meghan Markle Sports Princess Diana-Inspired $25K Cartier Watch, ‘Woman Power’ Chain In Rare TV Appearance
 10 hours ago
05.10.21
7 itemsNickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 - Arrivals
Celebrity Mother’s Day Round Up: Check Out How Ciara, Lala, Lauren London And More Celebrated The Special Day!
 1 day ago
05.10.21
Coko Of SWV Reveals She Witnessed Tragic Event Leading Up To Verzuz With Xscape
 1 day ago
05.10.21
June Ambrose And Summer Chamblin Are More Than Just Mother-Daughter Goals
 1 day ago
05.10.21
Swizz Beatz Doubles Down On Calling Out Phony Friends At DMX’s Funeral
 1 day ago
05.10.21
15 items
Right-Wing Twitter Attacks Michelle Obama After New Interview
 2 days ago
05.10.21
Queen Naija Opens Up About Getting A ‘Mommy Makeover’ To Feel Comfortable Again
 3 days ago
05.10.21
Lyfe Jennings Reveals The Real Reason He Did ‘Love And Hip Hop’ Ahead Of ‘Unsung’ [EXCLUSIVE]
 3 days ago
05.10.21
15 items
You Can Finally Get Paid For Tweets With New Tip Jar Feature, Twitter Has Thoughts
 3 days ago
05.10.21
12 items
12 Hip-Hop Artists With AAPI Ancestry
 4 days ago
05.07.21
Jaleel White Brings Back Steve Urkel to Promote ‘Purple Urkle’ Cannabis Product
 4 days ago
05.07.21
Photos
Close