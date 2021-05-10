Celebrity News
Where Are You Yeezy: Kanye West’s 1 Of 1 Goyard Backpack Sells For $55,000.00

His Nike samples went under the hammer last month.

The masses prove once again they miss the old Kanye West. His 2010 custom bag has resold for a cool $55,000.

As spotted on High Snobiety one of the rapper’s most famous accessories has just landed a new owner. Last week Yeezy’s custom Goyard backpack was sold for half a ticket via Justin Reed’s online boutique consignment shop. How the “All Of The Lights” MC came to securing the bag is described on the site as “while Kanye West and his girlfriend, Amber Rose, were in Paris during the 2010 Paris Fashion Week, West picked up his 1 of 1 ‘Robot Face’ Goyard Backpack that he designed. The 1 of 1 Goyard backpack is just one of the many limited edition pieces that West has accumulated in his closet.”

This is not the only Goyard piece that the Chicago native had made famous. Back in 2009 he made street style history when he was photographed with his crew, which included Don C, Virgil Abloh and Fonsworth Bentley, outside of the Comme des Garçons fashion show in Paris. While the infamous photo taken by Tommy Ton gave the world big metrosexual energy it would also turn the Hip-Hop world on to the Goyard brand. This moment would also provide the inspiration for the South Park “Fishsticks” episode.

Kanye West collectibles have been high demand within the last couple of months. In April his Nike Air Yeezy 1 prototypes from 2008 sold for a record-breaking $1.8 million via private sale which made the pair the most expensive sneakers ever.

 

